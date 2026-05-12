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Home > Middle east > Eid Al Adha 2026 Dubai Holiday Dates Revealed? UAE Residents Excited For Long Weekend | Check Details

Eid Al Adha 2026 Dubai Holiday Dates Revealed? UAE Residents Excited For Long Weekend | Check Details

Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday dates in Dubai are expected to give UAE residents a long public break. Here’s when the celebrations may begin.

Eid Al Adha 2026 Dubai Holiday Dates (Photo generated by AI)
Eid Al Adha 2026 Dubai Holiday Dates (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 05:04 IST

Dubai and UAE residents are already looking out for Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays as the date approaches and the hopes for a long public holiday grow. Multiple reports and astronomical predictions have identified Eid Al Adha in the UAE as starting from Wednesday, May 27, 2026 and Arafat Day likely from Tuesday, May 26. If these are officially confirmed, residents may have a long holiday for several days, especially if they take weekends and leave days into consideration.

Expected Eid Al Adha Holiday Dates in Dubai

Based on current astronomical forecasts, it is looking that UAE holiday dates may be as follows:

  • May 26, Tuesday – Arafat Day
  • May 27, Wednesday – Eid Al Adha Day 1
  • May 28, Thursday – Eid Al Adha Holiday
  • May 29, Friday – Eid Al Adha Holiday

This may offer many people the possibility of a six-day break from work and school if combined with the weekend.

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Why It’s Not Official Yet

Based on the Islamic lunar calendar and corroborated by satellite images that have confirmed the moon was indeed spotted. UAE officials usually release final dates for the last days of the festival’s holidays, which are determined by the moon-sighting commission.

So the dates announced are tentative until there is an official announcement.

Also Read: UAE Announces Eid Al Adha 2026 Holiday Dates for Public and Private Sector Employees

UAE Schools Already Prep for Breaks

It looks like schools all over the UAE’s emirates in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah have already begun to prep for the Eid breaks, according to reports. A nine-day school holiday for children might be possible if it were combined with the mid term break, reports suggest.

It also looks like families are already starting to book their trips ahead, for the anticipation of the long weekend.

Why Eid Al Adha Is Important

Another name for the festival is the “Festival of Sacrifice” as it is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the Islamic world. The festival commemorates the faith and sacrifice of the prophet Ibrahim, and there have been prayers, charity and family meals raised for the celebration by Muslims all over the world on this day.

Conclusion

Looks like Eid Al Adha 2026 in Dubai may start from 27th of May. That means the Arafat day will probably be on 26th May. We don’t have an official announcement yet. But so far, it looks like residents in UAE may still have a pretty long public holiday break for the festival.

Also Read: Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained

Disclaimer: The Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday dates mentioned in this article are based on astronomical predictions and media reports available at the time of writing. Official UAE holiday dates will be confirmed closer to the festival following moon sighting announcements by the relevant authorities. Readers are advised to follow official government updates for final confirmation.

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Eid Al Adha 2026 Dubai Holiday Dates Revealed? UAE Residents Excited For Long Weekend | Check Details

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Eid Al Adha 2026 Dubai Holiday Dates Revealed? UAE Residents Excited For Long Weekend | Check Details

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Eid Al Adha 2026 Dubai Holiday Dates Revealed? UAE Residents Excited For Long Weekend | Check Details
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