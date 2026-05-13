CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 board exam results for 2026, which have created a sense of excitement, anxiety, and elation among thousands of students from India studying in the UAE and the Middle East. Students jostled to obtain their score cards online through official CBSE sites, DigiLocker, UMANG, and SMS services on Wednesday morning to fight back the anticipation and anxiety after a long wait.

Schools and homes in the UAE saw emotional moments as students received good results following months of waiting and preparation. The 2026 results were particularly precious to the Middle East students as CBSE had earlier cancelled several Class 12 examinations in the region due to rising tensions between countries and safety concerns. Alternative assessment methods based on Internal Examinations and school-provided scores were later released to affected students in the region.

Overall Pass Percentage is Slightly Lower

CBSE’s overall pass percentage for Class 12 in 2026 was 85.20%, which is lower than last year’s percentage of 88.39%. However, thousands of students obtained excellent scores in the exam as over 94,000 students scored above 90%, while over 17,000 candidates scored more than 95% across the country. Girls again top the charts as they outperform boys by a wide margin.

Also Read: CBSE Revaluation 2026: How to Apply Online for Class 10 & 12 Rechecking, Fees and Deadlines | Step-by-Step Guide

UAE Students Endure High Traffic On Result Websites

Shortly after the announcement, official CBSE sites saw a huge number of visits as hundreds of thousands of students logged in to check their scores at the same time. Multiple students in the UAE reported slowness and delays in loading speed while checking results online. Students were advised to use the alternative portals DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS, or IVRS services to check results due to high traffic on the company servers.

Official Platforms To Check Results

CBSE Official Website

CBSE Results Portal

DigiLocker app

UMANG app

SMS and IVRS services

Emotional For Students And Parents

A wave of emotion and stress swept across students in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other Emirates as family members flocked together to refresh result pages. The day has been described as emotional, as several UAE schools are scheduled to formally release performance reports later this week.

For many students, the results have heralded the start of the next big chapter in their lives – university applications, scholarships, entrance exams and future career plans. Now that the results have been officially announced, joy is increasingly to take the place of anxiety as students prepare to pursue higher education opportunities in India, the UAE and overseas.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out at results.cbse.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage and Full Toppers List

Disclaimer: Students are advised to check their CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 only through official websites, DigiLocker, UMANG, or authorised platforms. In case of website delays or technical issues due to heavy traffic, students should wait and retry after some time. The information provided in this article is based on publicly available reports and official updates at the time of publishing.