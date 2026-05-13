LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has been declared. UAE students can now check scores online through the direct official link and download their digital scorecards.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards (Photo generated by AI)
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 16:43 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 board exam results for 2026, which have created a sense of excitement, anxiety, and elation among thousands of students from India studying in the UAE and the Middle East. Students jostled to obtain their score cards online through official CBSE sites, DigiLocker, UMANG, and SMS services on Wednesday morning to fight back the anticipation and anxiety after a long wait.

Schools and homes in the UAE saw emotional moments as students received good results following months of waiting and preparation. The 2026 results were particularly precious to the Middle East students as CBSE had earlier cancelled several Class 12 examinations in the region due to rising tensions between countries and safety concerns. Alternative assessment methods based on Internal Examinations and school-provided scores were later released to affected students in the region.

Overall Pass Percentage is Slightly Lower

CBSE’s overall pass percentage for Class 12 in 2026 was 85.20%, which is lower than last year’s percentage of 88.39%. However, thousands of students obtained excellent scores in the exam as over 94,000 students scored above 90%, while over 17,000 candidates scored more than 95% across the country. Girls again top the charts as they outperform boys by a wide margin.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: CBSE Revaluation 2026: How to Apply Online for Class 10 & 12 Rechecking, Fees and Deadlines | Step-by-Step Guide

UAE Students Endure High Traffic On Result Websites

Shortly after the announcement, official CBSE sites saw a huge number of visits as hundreds of thousands of students logged in to check their scores at the same time. Multiple students in the UAE reported slowness and delays in loading speed while checking results online. Students were advised to use the alternative portals DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS, or IVRS services to check results due to high traffic on the company servers.

Official Platforms To Check Results

Emotional For Students And Parents

A wave of emotion and stress swept across students in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other Emirates as family members flocked together to refresh result pages. The day has been described as emotional, as several UAE schools are scheduled to formally release performance reports later this week.

For many students, the results have heralded the start of the next big chapter in their lives – university applications, scholarships, entrance exams and future career plans. Now that the results have been officially announced, joy is increasingly to take the place of anxiety as students prepare to pursue higher education opportunities in India, the UAE and overseas.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out at results.cbse.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage and Full Toppers List

Disclaimer: Students are advised to check their CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 only through official websites, DigiLocker, UMANG, or authorised platforms. In case of website delays or technical issues due to heavy traffic, students should wait and retry after some time. The information provided in this article is based on publicly available reports and official updates at the time of publishing.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards

RELATED News

Dubai Airport News: Virgin Atlantic Suspends London–Dubai Flights Until 2027, Permanently Cancels Riyadh Route

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out at results.cbse.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage and Full Toppers List

CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to Check scorecard on DigiLocker, UMANG

Gold Rate Today On 13 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in: Check Official Portals; Direct Result Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

LATEST NEWS

New National Wage Code Update: Major Changes Coming To Weekly Work Hours For Indian Employees From May 2026

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 57- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death Revealed: Mulayam Singh’s Son’s Autopsy Report Out

NEET UG Paper Leak Accused Sent To Jail: What Next For Shubham Khairnar

Aishwarya Rai vs Alia Bhatt at Cannes: Internet Digs Up Old Videos to Say Difference is Clear | Watch

IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram

Why India’s Online Reputation Management Industry Is Splitting Into Two Camps — And What That Means for Businesses Defending Their Brand in 2026

Maharashtra Heatwave Alert (13 May, 2026): IMD Issues WARNING As Pune Records Temperatures Above 43°C

Mahindra April 2026 Sales Report: Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, 3XO, BE6 – Which Is Top Selling Car?

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards

QUICK LINKS