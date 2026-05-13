Bhooth Bangla Day 27 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Continues Strong Run Near ₹250 Crore Worldwide

Bhooth Bangla Day 27 Box Office Collection: Bhooth Bangla is a comedy horror movie from India that came out in 2026. It was directed by Priyadarshan. Made by Akshay Kumar and Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. They made this movie under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. Akshay Kumar with Priya darshan helped the film attract audiences across India and overseas markets. Bhooth Bangla is still doing well at the theaters even after it has been 27 days. The movie is one of the hits in Bollywood this year. Bhooth Bangla is now close to making ₹250 crore, around the world. This is happening even when new movies are coming out. People are changing what they like to watch. Bhooth Bangla is still a movie.

Bhooth Bangla Day 27 Box Office Collection

People are saying that Bhooth Bangla made a lot of money during its week. This shows that people are still really interested in the movie. Bhooth Bangla had already made ₹243 crore around the world by Day 26. Now people think it will make more money, almost ₹250 crore after they add up the money it made on Day 27.

Its a family movie. The movie did well when it first came out. It made a lot of money on the weekend. Then it kept making an amount of money because families liked it so much. Some people who know about movies say that the horror comedy genre is a reason why people like Bhooth Bangla. They also say that Akshay Kumar working with Priya darshan again helped make the movie popular in India. Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy movie that people really like and the movie Bhooth Bangla is doing well because of this.

Why Bhooth Bangla Became A Big Hit

The main reason Bhooth Bangla did well is that Akshay Kumar and Priya darshan worked together again. People were really happy to see Akshay Kumar and Priya darshan in a movie after a long time. The movie was a comedy with some suspenseful parts, which is what a lot of people wanted to see.

The story about the haunted palace was something that people liked. The funny parts and the fact that it was a movie that families could watch together really worked well. A lot of people said that Bhooth Bangla was like the comedy movies that Bollywood used to make which people had missed for a long time.

Ekta Kapoor, the producer of Bhooth Bangla said that this movie was one of the things that had happened in her career. She said this after Bhooth Bangla made ₹231 crore around the world earlier this month. Bhooth Bangla was a deal for Ekta Kapoor and, for Akshay Kumar and Priya darshan.

Strong Worldwide Performance

The movie has done well outside of India especially in places like the Gulf countries the United States and other countries where a lot of Indians live. The film Bhooth Bangla made a lot of money over ₹60 crore in two days.

By the time the second week was over Bhooth Bangla had made over ₹200 crore, around the world. The movie kept doing in theaters even in the fourth week. Bhooth Bangla is also doing well in India people are still going to see it in multiplexes and families are still watching the movie so the money it is making in India is really good.

Audience Response And Social Media Buzz

The movie is being talked about a lot on media and people who like Bollywood are discussing it. Some people really liked the parts and the entertainment in the movie. Some people did not like the second half of the movie that much. The people who watched the movie are mostly happy with it. The movie is still making a lot of money even after it has been in theatres for almost a month.

People really liked Akshay Kumar in the movie because he is very funny. They also liked the way Priya darshan directed the movie. It reminded people of Bollywood comedy movies from the early 2000s. The movie has Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan did a job, which is why people are still watching the movie and talking about it. The Bollywood fans are happy with the movie and the comedy, in it the comedy that Akshay Kumar did.

Akshay Kumar Last 5 Movies Box Office Report

Movie Release Year India Net Collection Worldwide Collection Verdict Jolly LLB 3 2025 ₹113.59 Cr ₹162.76 Cr Average Housefull 5 2025 ₹160.72 Cr ₹242.80 Cr Average Kesari Chapter 2 2025 ₹93.28 Cr ₹144.35 Cr Semi-Hit Sky Force 2025 ₹131.44 Cr ₹168.88 Cr Average Khel Khel Mein 2024 ₹40.36 Cr ₹56.78 Cr Flop

Upcoming Projects of Akshay Kumar (Tentative)

Movie Genre Tentative Release Status Welcome To The Jungle Comedy 2026 Filming completed Haiwaan Horror Thriller 2026 Post-production Untitled Anees Bazmee Film Family Comedy December 2026 Shooting Golmaal 5 Comedy 2027 Reported Bhagam Bhag 2 Comedy 2027 In development Hera Pheri 3 Comedy Delayed / Tentative Pre-production OMG 3 Satire Drama 2027 Rumoured Stree 3 Horror Comedy Tentative Cameo Rumoured