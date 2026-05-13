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Home > Entertainment News > Why is Alia Bhatt Being Trolled at Cannes?

Why is Alia Bhatt Being Trolled at Cannes?

Alia Bhatt grabbed attention at the 79th Cannes Film Festival for both her glamorous fashion and her comments on male-centric Indian cinema. However, the actress also faced trolling online after a viral red carpet video showed several international photographers seemingly ignoring her during her second Cannes appearance.

Why is Alia Bhatt Being Trolled at Cannes? Photo: AFP
Why is Alia Bhatt Being Trolled at Cannes? Photo: AFP

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 14:10 IST

Alia Bhatt has been receiving extensive media coverage at the 79th Cannes Film Festival because of her fashionable appearances and her recent interview remark. But is the Indian media giving attention to Alia Bhatt as some Hollywood photographers and reporters appeared to ignore her during the red carpet event? Jigra actress has marked her 2nd appearance at the Cannes Film Festival which runs from May 12, 2026 and only a few Indian celebs got the chance to attend the prestigious gala week. But the pattern we see this time is that despite attending Cannes Film festival second time Hollywood photographers still appeared unfamiliar with Alia Bhatt. Even though Alia Bhatt may not have made a successful mark on the Cannes red carpet, she certainly grabbed attention with her interview with Hollywood Reporter, where he comments sparked discussions and raised questions among people online. 

Alia Bhatt Questions ‘Male Centric’ Indian Films at Cannes 

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Alia Bhatt discussed female-led movies which achieved international success but she compared their success ot that of male-led films in the Indian movie industry. 

In which Alia stated that Indian filmmakers primarily target mass audiences which they believe to be made up of male viewers when discussing movies such as Barbie, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Wuthering Heights.

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She even questioned to whom women filmmakers turn nowadays for their own projects when movies continue to be designed for male audiences. The statement led Alia Bhatt into trouble as people started comparing her own words to her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s recent movie Animal. 

She said, “When we talk about box office numbers, there’s a conversation that comes up pretty often, which is, Oh, 75% of the moviegoing audience is male so we need to cater to the masses. This conversation comes up a quite a bit but then i only wonder if we’re catering just to the men then what happens to the woman.” 

She then went on to clarify, “I’m not saying we alienate the men, but why do we have to alienate anybody? Why do we have to cater to one gender? Why can’t we make movies that are gender agnostic, where the storytelling takes centre stage? So whether it stars a man or a woman, that should not matter. It’s the storytelling that should matter.”

Why is Alia Bhatt Being Trolled at Cannes? 

Alia Bhatt attended the Cannes opening day in a peach-pink couture gown which created an elegant yet romantic soft appearance. Alia Bhatt donned the fashion designer Tamara Ralph’s ensemble, which featured a sculpted corseted silhouette, plunging neckline, sweeping train, and a dreamy chiffon scarf trailing behind her.

The ‘Jigra’ actress complemented her outfit with the Golconda Rose jewellery, which is a celebration of Amrapali’s legacy and Jaipur’s timeless craftsmanship. She walked the red carpet confidently and posed for photos and videos. 



While she was giving all her attention to photographers, it looks like she got totally ignored by them. The international photographers who treated her disrespectfully caused her fans to feel let down. 

When Alia was waving at the paparazzi, several photographers appeared to ignore her and even lowered their cameras. Though it didn’t break Alia Bhatt’s confidence and she continued to smile for the cameras and especially for her fans. Though a few photographers clicked her pictures, she did not receive much attention overall, and many people felt that even Alia noticed it. She later turned around and posed for a few mobile phones and cameras nearby. 

Also Read: Cannes 2026: Kelly Rutherford Turns Heads In Daring Sequined Gown With Underwear-Baring Detail, Red Carpet Moment Goes Viral 

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Why is Alia Bhatt Being Trolled at Cannes?
Tags: Alia Bhatt CannesAlia Bhatt interviewAlia Bhatt red carpetAlia Bhatt trolledBollywood newsCannes 2026

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Why is Alia Bhatt Being Trolled at Cannes?
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