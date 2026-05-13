Motorola Razr Fold & Moto Buds 2 Plus Launch: Snapdragon Chipset, Massive Battery, And Flagship Display, Check All Specs And Price

Motorola Razr Fold Price in India

The company has launched the foldable handset in three storage variants. The base variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 1,49,999, the high-end storage variant offering 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is launched at a price tag of Rs 1,59,999 and the special FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition is priced at Rs 1,69,999.

The company is also offering Rs 10,000 instant bank discounts or exchange bonus offers. The effective price of the device starts at Rs 99,999 with select exchange offers. Buyers can also opt for a no-cost EMI option for up to 18 months.

The company is also offering a free one-time screen replacement for purchase made till 20th June 2026.

The Moto Buds 2 Plus launched alongside the foldable phone is launched at Rs 5,999, while the effective price after offers is Rs 4,999.

Moto Razr Fold Features and Specifications

The Motorola Razr Fold features a 6.6-inch LTPO AMOLED outer display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and the device unfold into an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED primary display with a peak brightness of 6200 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The foldable handset runs on Hello UI based on Android 16 and the company promises seven years of OS update and seven years of security patches.

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a triple camera setup offering a 50MP Sony LTYIA 828 primary sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 100x super zoom support, and a 50MP ultra-wide plus macro camera. The phone also supports 8K Dolby Vision video recording. The front panel houses a 20MP camera on outer display and a 32MP camera on inner display for selfie and video calling.

The newly launched handset is packed with a massive 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery supported by 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.

The handset will be available in two colour options PANTONE Blackened Blue and PANTONE Lily White.

Moto Buds 2 Plus

The Moto Buds 2 Plus comes with dual drivers, Sound by Bose tuning, dunamic ANC, LHDC, and LDAC codec support, and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. The company claims that the earbuds can deliver up to 40 hours (about 3 days) of total playback with a charging case. The device also supports features such as CrystalTalk AI, dual connection, gaming mode, wear detection, and IP54 certification for resistance against dust and water. Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Honest Review: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 144Hz Refresh Rate And 7,000mAh Battery — Is It Worth Buying?

