Tecno Camon Slim May Launch Soon With 7,000mAh Battery And 60W Fast Charging

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Tecno is gearing up for launch of a new slim smartphone soon. A new Tecno camon Slim handset has been spotted on the Carlcare Service website, and the listing of the handset indicates the possible model number and storage variants of the device. Apart from this the smartphone has been also popped up on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and TUV Rheinland certification portals indicating details regarding battery capacity and charging details.



As per media reports, the upcoming handset appeared on the Carlcare Service website bearing model number CN6c. The listing indicates that the device is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Tecno camon Slim is also reportedly listed on the US FCC website with FCC ID 2ADYYCN6C and the same CN6c model number. The upcoming smartphone is shown with a charging adapter carrying the model number U600TSA, suggesting 60W wired fast charging support and it is expected to be packed with Li-ion Polymer Battery (BL-68DX) with 7,000mAh capacity.

The rear panel of the handset is expected to feature a horizontal pill-shaped rear camera module housing two camera sensors, resembling the design of the Tecno Spark Slim. The listing suggests an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of connectivity, the device may feature GSM/WCDMA/LTE, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi.



Tecno Camon Slim Spotted on FCC: What the Listing Reveals



The Tecno Camon Slim has now shown up on multiple certification platforms, and that tells us a launch could be closer than we think. The phone first appeared on the Carlcare Service website, which is Tecno’s official after-sales service platform. This listing revealed the model number CN6c along with hints about the storage options the phone might come with.

Shortly after, the same device popped up on the US FCC website under the FCC ID 2ADYYCN6C. While FCC approval is usually required for devices sold in the United States, it also works as a strong signal that a product is moving towards a global launch. The TUV Rheinland certification listing further adds to the credibility of these early leaks and points towards a phone that is in the final stages of getting ready.



Expected Specifications: 7,000mAh Battery and 60W Fast Charging



One of the key highlights from these early listings is the battery. The Tecno Camon Slim is expected to pack a 7,000mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery with the model number BL-68DX. For a slim phone, that is a seriously impressive number and could give it a clear edge over many rivals in the mid-range segment.

On top of that, the phone is also expected to support 60W wired fast charging, based on the charging adapter model number U600TSA found in the FCC listing. That means users will not have to wait too long to top up that large battery. Together, these two features could make the Camon Slim a strong pick for people who want battery life without carrying around a bulky device.



Tecno Camon Slim Design and Key Features (Leaked Details)



From what the listings suggest, Tecno seems to be keeping the design clean and modern. The rear panel is expected to carry a horizontal pill-shaped camera module that houses two sensors. This design of the device is similar to the Tecno Spark Slim.

In terms of storage, the phone is expected to offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the connectivity side, the device is expected to support GSM, WCDMA, LTE, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi, covering all the basics users expect from a modern smartphone.

The company has not officially confirmed a launch date yet, but with FCC, TUV Rheinland, and Carlcare listings all pointing in the same direction, an announcement does not seem too far away.



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