Xiaomi 17T And 17T Pro To Debut Soon With MediaTek Chipsets, AMOLED Displays And Massive Batteries, Check Price And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce two new smartphones soon, Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro. The leaks regarding the device have been circulating all over the internet from past few weeks and those reports suggest that the Xiaomi 17T Pro will be powered by the flagship level MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset whereas both the handset of the series are likely to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel, massive batteries, 12GB of RAM and fast UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro: Features and Specifications

Display: As per the recent media report, the Xiaomi 17T will feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate whereas the Pro variant is expected to feature a bigger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz offering smooth visuals and enhanced gaming experience.

Processor: The 17T Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on 3nm whereas the base variant is reported to be powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra. Both the chipset will be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The handsets will run on the company’s latest HyperOS 3 Skin based on Android 16.

Battery: The media reports and leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 17T will be packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by 67W wired fast charging and the Xiaomi 17T Pro is expected to be packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Connectivity: In terms of connectivity, the base variant consists of Wi-Fi 6E, Type-C, and other basic connectivity features while the Pro version may feature an upgraded Wi-Fi 7 whereas both the handsets are reported to feature NFC.

Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro Price and Launch Timeline

The leaks and media reports suggest that the Xiaomi 17T will launch at a starting price of EUR 749 which is approx. Rs 83,000 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant whereas the Xiaomi 17T Pro is likely to launch at EUR 999 which is around Rs 1,11,000 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The handsets are expected to launch last May or early June 2026. However, the company has not officially confirmed the launch and other details yet. The device will be initially launched in China and later it will be introduced in global market consisting of India. However, it could be launched in India with a rebranding. Also Read: Oppo F33 Pro 5G Review: 7,000mAh Battery, AMOLED Display, And Durable Build, Check All Specs And Features

