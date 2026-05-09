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Home > Tech and Auto News > Oppo F33 Pro 5G Review: 7,000mAh Battery, AMOLED Display, And Durable Build, Check All Specs And Features

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Review: 7,000mAh Battery, AMOLED Display, And Durable Build, Check All Specs And Features

OPPO F33 Pro 5G offers a rugged design, 7,000mAh battery, AMOLED display, and durable build, making it a strong lifestyle-focused smartphone for everyday users.

Oppo F33 series
Oppo F33 series

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 17:43 IST

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Oppo F33 Pro 5G Review: 7,000mAh Battery, AMOLED Display, And Durable Build, Check All Specs And Features

When I initially glanced at the OPPO F33 Pro 5G, I was perplexed. It’s a surprising arrival in the mid-range segment, where I believe the emphasis is on long-lasting battery life and a rugged, nature-inspired design over sheer processing power. I’m not sure whether I’d call it a performance juggernaut, but there are a few features that will appeal to individuals who appreciate aesthetic flair and long-term durability. 

Let me tell you all about the OPPO F33 Pro 5G and help you find out if this one makes sense for you or not. 

Let’s Start with Design: 

I guess there’s no problem giving the OPPO F33 Pro 5G full marks when it comes to the design aspect, as I find its Misty Forest version very appealing. The idea of a ‘Dynamic 3D Depth’ coating at the back panel creates a layered effect that mimics sunlight filtering through a forest canopy. Sounds interesting? Well, it’s way more beautiful when you actually see the device. And yes, it’s a fingerprint-free design, so no more smudges that you find in so many smartphones costing way more than the OPPO F33 Pro 5G. 

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The device is built like a tank: 

No, I am not making this up as the OPPO F33 Pro 5G comes with top-tier protection. In fact, it surprised me as it comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings. Meaning, this device is not just safe to use across all terrains that we find the moment we leave our abode; it is also safe against high-pressure water jets and submersion. I had this instance where it was pouring like there’s no tomorrow, but the OPPO F33 Pro 5G had no problem at all. I was even more surprised when I realised that it also boasts military-grade endurance with MIL-STD-810H certification. I am not sure if all of you can realise the importance of this feature, but it makes the Oppo F33 Pro 5G a rough-tough smartphone that can survive accidental drops and harsh environments. 

Now comes the battery performance: 

The OPPO F33 Pro 5G has a 7,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, and during my usage, I found it offering up to 2 days of life. Such a long battery life is a gamechanger, where I am not worried about a day-long trip to Mumbai or Hyderabad. As I know, I don’t have to look for charging stations at airports. It comes with an 80W SuperVOOC charging brick that can refill the battery from zero to a hundred 

percent in 75 to 90 minutes. And hold on, you can even charge other devices and accessories through this smartphone as it supports reverse wired charging. Though the speed is slow, it’s a great feature to be stress-free about charging at all. 

Then We Have Display and Multimedia Capabilities: 

 The OPPO F33 Pro 5G features a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, making the screen feel vibrant with some of the best viewing angles that I’ve noticed in phones around Rs 40,000. The peak brightness is restricted at 1,400 nits, and I felt it should have more nits of power as I’ve struggled to read the screen during direct sunlight. The speaker placed at the bottom of the smartphone is good enough as it’s loud and crisp, but the ultra-volume mode is a strict no-to-try to as it makes the sound distorted at an annoying level. The display is also left without HDR support for streaming content, which is a rare omission at this price point. 

Now, let’s focus on Camera: 

The camera system is straightforward, focusing on a high-quality main sensor rather than a multitude of lenses. There’s a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP selfie camera and the OPPO F33 Pro 5G excels in daylight photography, producing natural skin tones and realistic colours without aggressive processing. However, there is no ultrawide or telephoto lens. While video stability is decent on the front camera, the lack of 4K recording options, though the selfie side is decent enough. 

Last but not least- Performance and Software: 

The OPPO F33 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max under its hood, and it handles social media, browsing, and standard apps with ease. However, intensive gaming (like BGMI) is limited to medium settings to maintain stable frame rates. It’s running on ColorOS 16 (Android 16), and the UI is fluid and packed with AI utilities, including an AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, and AI-powered note summarisation. However, I was annoyed by the sheer volume of pre-installed apps and system notifications that are too intrusive. 

In The End: 

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is a specialised device. It’s not for hardcore gamers or professional mobile cinematographers. Instead, I call it a ‘lifestyle’ smartphone in the truest sense. It’s designed for someone who wants a beautiful, rugged device that simply refuses to run out of battery. 

(ANI)

Also Read: Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…

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Oppo F33 Pro 5G Review: 7,000mAh Battery, AMOLED Display, And Durable Build, Check All Specs And Features

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Oppo F33 Pro 5G Review: 7,000mAh Battery, AMOLED Display, And Durable Build, Check All Specs And Features
Oppo F33 Pro 5G Review: 7,000mAh Battery, AMOLED Display, And Durable Build, Check All Specs And Features
Oppo F33 Pro 5G Review: 7,000mAh Battery, AMOLED Display, And Durable Build, Check All Specs And Features
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