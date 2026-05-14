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Home > World News > Xi Jinping’s Big Warning To Trump: Taiwan Issue Can Bring US-China To Clashes

Xi Jinping’s Big Warning To Trump: Taiwan Issue Can Bring US-China To Clashes

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned during talks with US President Donald Trump in Beijing that mishandling the Taiwan issue could lead to 'clashes and even conflicts' between the two nations. Xi also urged cooperation over confrontation, saying China and the US 'should be partners, not rivals' while cautioning against falling into the 'Thucydides trap' of conflict between rising and established powers.

Xi Jinping’s Big Warning To Trump: Taiwan Issue Can Bring US-China To Clashes (Image: ANI)
Xi Jinping’s Big Warning To Trump: Taiwan Issue Can Bring US-China To Clashes (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 12:57 IST

During discussions with US President Donald Trump in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned that if the Taiwan issue is not handled properly, it might lead to ‘clashes and even conflicts’ between China and the US, according to Xinhua News Agency. The ‘biggest common denominator’ between the two nations, according to Xi, is maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, according to China’s state-run news agency.

What Did Chinese President Xi Jinping Say?

The Chinese President went on to say that Taiwan continued to be the most significant problem in China-US relations and that how the issue was resolved would determine whether or not the two nations could maintain stable relations. ‘The bilateral relationship will see general stability if it is managed appropriately. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy,’ Xi said. Xinhua, further quoting the Chinese President, stated that ‘Taiwan independence’ and peace across the Taiwan Strait were ‘as irreconcilable as fire and water’. The remarks came during Trump’s two-day visit to China, where both leaders held high-level discussions amid continuing tensions over trade, technology, regional security and geopolitical competition.

‘US-China Should Be Partners’

In addition, Xi stated that China and the United States “should be partners, not rivals” and urged “cooperation” rather than “confrontation” between the two biggest economies in the world. “Everyone on the planet is observing our meeting. The world is currently undergoing a metamorphosis that hasn’t been seen in a century, and the situation on the international scene is unstable and unstable. The globe has reached a new turning point, according to Xi. Xi questioned if both Beijing and Washington could avoid what he called the “Thucydides trap” and create a new model of major power interactions, raising more general concerns about future relations between the two nations. 

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What Is This ‘Thucydides trap’?

Can the United States and China break free from the Thucydides trap and establish a new framework for major-country relations? Can we work together to address global issues and provide the world more stability?” Xi questioned. The possibility of violence when a rising state threatens an established global power is known as the “Thucydides trap,” a concept made popular by Harvard researcher Graham Allison. According to Xi, both countries would benefit from collaboration and suffer from conflict. “I’ve always thought that there are more similarities than differences between our two nations. A chance for the other arises when one is successful. And a stable bilateral relationship is good for the world. China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” he said.

US-China Summit

In addition, Xi praised the United States ahead of its 250th anniversary of independence and welcomed Trump back to China after a nine-year absence. “It is a pleasure to meet you in Beijing.” After nine years, welcome return to China. The 250th anniversary of American independence is this year. “You and the American people deserve congratulations,” Xi remarked. In order to “open up a new chapter” in their bilateral relations, the Chinese president expressed his hope that both parties might cooperate. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin

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Xi Jinping’s Big Warning To Trump: Taiwan Issue Can Bring US-China To Clashes
Tags: Beijing SummitChina-US Relationsdonald trumphome-hero-pos-2Taiwan Issuetaiwan-straitThucydides TrapUS-China Summitxi jinping

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Xi Jinping’s Big Warning To Trump: Taiwan Issue Can Bring US-China To Clashes
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