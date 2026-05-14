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Home > World News > Netanyahu Says He Visited UAE During Iran War. UAE denies. Who’s Lying?

Netanyahu Says He Visited UAE During Iran War. UAE denies. Who’s Lying?

Israel claimed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the UAE and met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during the Iran conflict, calling it a 'historic breakthrough' in bilateral relations. However, the UAE strongly denied the reports, rejecting claims of any covert visit or undisclosed military coordination with Israel.

(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 10:45 IST

In the midst of Israeli military operations against Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the United Arab Emirates and met with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday. The Israeli PMO shared the remark in a post on X, claiming that a major breakthrough between Israel and the UAE resulted from Netanyahu’s visit during ‘Operation Roaring Lion’.

Statement From PMO Israel

‘Prime Minister’s Office Statement: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during a covert visit to the United Arab Emirates during Operation Roaring Lion. The tweets stated, ‘This visit has resulted in a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the UAE.’



Earlier this week, the Times of Israel claimed that Israel moved an Iron Dome battery and soldiers to operate it to the United Arab Emirates amid the conflict with Iran, according to senior US sources. Additionally, according to Arab authorities and a source familiar with the situation who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, Mossad chief David Barnea travelled to the UAE at least twice during the confrontation with Iran in order to coordinate the conflict. According to the Times of Israel, the two nations also allegedly planned an assault on a significant Iranian petrochemical facility.

What Did UAE Say?

Shortly after the Israeli PMO’s announcement, the UAE denied reports that the Israeli PM had visited or that any Israeli military delegation had been received. The reports were explicitly refuted by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which stated, ‘The UAE reaffirms that its relations with Israel are public and conducted within the framework of the well known and officially declared Abraham Accords, and are not based on non transparent or unofficial arrangements.’ Therefore, unless the appropriate UAE officials make an official announcement, any accusations regarding surprise visits or undisclosed agreements are completely baseless.” 



The US-Iran-Israel conflict has created conflicting claims which have increased both diplomatic tensions and speculative activities in the region. The alleged meeting between Israel and the United Arab Emirates which Israel presented as a major diplomatic achievement under the Abraham Accords framework received immediate denial from the UAE because public political and military ties between Middle Eastern countries must be protected during times of growing regional danger.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin

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Netanyahu Says He Visited UAE During Iran War. UAE denies. Who’s Lying?
Tags: Abraham Accordsbenjamin netanyahuhome-hero-pos-2iran-israel conflictIsrael newsIsrael-UAE RelationsMiddle East tensionsmohamed-bin-zayedOperation Roaring Lionuaeuae news

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Netanyahu Says He Visited UAE During Iran War. UAE denies. Who’s Lying?

Netanyahu Says He Visited UAE During Iran War. UAE denies. Who’s Lying?

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Netanyahu Says He Visited UAE During Iran War. UAE denies. Who’s Lying?
Netanyahu Says He Visited UAE During Iran War. UAE denies. Who’s Lying?
Netanyahu Says He Visited UAE During Iran War. UAE denies. Who’s Lying?
Netanyahu Says He Visited UAE During Iran War. UAE denies. Who’s Lying?

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