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Home > India News > Influencer The Skin Doctor Gets Bail After Arrest Over Karisma Kapoor Tweet | Late Night Drama Decoded

Influencer The Skin Doctor Gets Bail After Arrest Over Karisma Kapoor Tweet | Late Night Drama Decoded

The Skin Doctor social media influencer and dermatologist Dr Neelam Singh received bail from Delhi Police after his arrest for a disputed social media post which connected to the Sunjay Kapur inheritance case. Priya Kapur filed a complaint which led to Singh's arrest because she claimed that Singh's now deleted post contained false and fabricated information about her death and family estate battle.

The Skin Doctor has been arrested by the Delhi Police (IMAGE: X)
The Skin Doctor has been arrested by the Delhi Police (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 10:57 IST

Social media influencer ‘The Skin Doctor’, alias Dr Neelam Singh, was granted bail after late night arrest on Wednesday. The influence, who was earlier questioned on April 30, was arrested by the Delhi Police over a tweet about the ongoing will battle between actor Karisma Kapoor and family of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur. 

Singh was produced before the judge at around 9:40 PM and the bail order was passed an hour later, per Bar and Bench. The Delhi Police had sought Singh’s custody for two days.

Why Was The Skin Doctor Arrested?

Singh was reportedly arrested following a complaint filed by Priya Kapur at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Police Station. According to sources, a complaint in the matter was lodged at Vasant Kunj Police Station on behalf of the Kapur family, following which the police initiated action and arrested the accused influencer. Further investigation in the case is underway,” the news agency ANI reported.

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Dr Singh is a dermatologist and political commentator with a large following across X, Instagram, and YouTube under the alias ‘The Skin Doctor.’

In his now-deleted post, he questioned the circumstances surrounding Sunjay Kapur’s death and raised issues related to his estate and inheritance disputes. Priya Kapur, however, said that claims made in the tweet were false and fabricated.

Who Was Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components company Sona Comstar and former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died in London on June 12 while playing polo. Medical reports later ruled his death as natural, attributing it to cardiac related causes including Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and Ischaemic Heart Disease. The matter later took a controversial turn with his widow Priya Sachdev, former wife Karisma Kapoor and mother Rani Kapur fight a bitter legal battle over his Rs 30,000-crore wealth.

Also Read: Influencer The Skin Doctor Arrested For Tweet On Karishma Kapoor, Sanjuy Kapur? Read Full Post Here

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Influencer The Skin Doctor Gets Bail After Arrest Over Karisma Kapoor Tweet | Late Night Drama Decoded
Tags: delhi policeDr Neelam Singhhome-hero-pos-4influencer arrestkarisma kapoorPriya Kapursocial media controversysunjay kapurThe Skin Doctor

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Influencer The Skin Doctor Gets Bail After Arrest Over Karisma Kapoor Tweet | Late Night Drama Decoded
Influencer The Skin Doctor Gets Bail After Arrest Over Karisma Kapoor Tweet | Late Night Drama Decoded
Influencer The Skin Doctor Gets Bail After Arrest Over Karisma Kapoor Tweet | Late Night Drama Decoded
Influencer The Skin Doctor Gets Bail After Arrest Over Karisma Kapoor Tweet | Late Night Drama Decoded

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