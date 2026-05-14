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Home > India News > Influencer The Skin Doctor Arrested For Tweet On Karishma Kapoor, Sanjuy Kapur? Read Full Post Here

Influencer The Skin Doctor Arrested For Tweet On Karishma Kapoor, Sanjuy Kapur? Read Full Post Here

A social media influencer identified as Dr Neelam Singh, who is also known as ‘The Skin Doctor’, was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly sharing objectionable posts about the family of businessman Sunjay Kapur after his death.

A social media influencer identified as Dr Neelam Singh, who is also known as ‘The Skin Doctor’, was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly sharing objectionable posts about the family of businessman Sunjay Kapur after his death. Photo: AI Generated
A social media influencer identified as Dr Neelam Singh, who is also known as ‘The Skin Doctor’, was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly sharing objectionable posts about the family of businessman Sunjay Kapur after his death. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 03:39 IST

A social media influencer was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly sharing objectionable posts about the family of businessman Sunjay Kapur after his death. The accused has been identified as Dr Neelam Singh, who is known on social media by the handle ‘The Skin Doctor’, as per sources.

Sources said the accused was questioned by the police and later taken into custody.




Complaint By Kapur Family Led To Police Action

The police took action after a complaint was filed at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj police station on behalf of the Kapur family over the social media posts.

Based on the complaint, the police started legal proceedings and arrested the influencer.

The investigation is currently underway.


Rs 30,000 Crore Inheritance Dispute Reaches Courts

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, who passed away in London in June last year, reportedly left behind assets worth around Rs 30,000 crore. A long legal dispute over the inheritance is currently going on between his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, and his children from his second marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor – Kiaan Kapoor and Samaira Kapoor.

Last month, the Delhi High Court stopped Priya Kapur from selling Sunjay Kapur’s properties or using his bank accounts. The court said the assets should be protected and kept intact until the legal matter is resolved.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has appointed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as a mediator to examine issues related to RK Trust and companies connected to Sona Comstar and the Kapur family.

Sunjay Kapur Death And Will Dispute Explained

Sunjay Kapur, 53, died in London on June 12, 2025, while playing polo. Early reports had suggested cardiac arrest, while some claims also mentioned anaphylactic shock and a possible conspiracy. However, British medical authorities later confirmed that he died due to natural causes.

Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor have alleged that Priya Kapur forged their father’s will and submitted an incomplete list of his assets. They have also claimed that several expensive assets were left out of the list.

Also Read: Who is The Skin Doctor? Influencer With 90 Lakh Followers Arrested By Delhi Police

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Influencer The Skin Doctor Arrested For Tweet On Karishma Kapoor, Sanjuy Kapur? Read Full Post Here
Tags: delhi policeDr Neelam Singhobjectionable postsSocial media influencesunjay kapurThe Skin Doctor

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Influencer The Skin Doctor Arrested For Tweet On Karishma Kapoor, Sanjuy Kapur? Read Full Post Here

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Influencer The Skin Doctor Arrested For Tweet On Karishma Kapoor, Sanjuy Kapur? Read Full Post Here
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