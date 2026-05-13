IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Cozy Moment With Mahieka Sharma Goes VIRAL Amid Mumbai Indians Exit Rumours Ahead Of MI vs PBKS Match | SEE PIC

IPL 2026: The drama involving Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2026 has officially shifted from the cricket pitch to social media. Hardik Pandya. The five-time champions have already been knocked out of the playoff race but the focus is still on their captain. The star all-rounder is currently the subject of a viral storm after his rumoured girlfriend, actress and model Mahieka Sharma, posted a string of ‘cozy’ snaps that have fans questioning his future and commitment with the franchise.

The Viral Story: Relaxation Amidst Team Crisis

Mahieka Sharma recently shared a collage on Instagram that has gone viral on the internet. The post was a combination of photos, such as Hardik Pandya in solo training mode and a more intimate moment of the two chilling in a massage room.

The timing of the post is especially striking. While the rest of the Mumbai Indians squad flew to the picturesque Dharamshala to get ready for their next clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Hardik was nowhere to be seen. The viral images seem to confirm that the skipper remained in Mumbai, focusing on personal recovery and individual practice rather than the team’s travel schedule.

🚨 HARDIK PANDYA WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND MAHIEKA SHARMA 🚨 According to reports, Hardik Pandya has a serious back spasm injury. pic.twitter.com/bGvHqJCMKy — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) May 13, 2026

Rumours of a Mumbai Indians Exit

Hardik’s absence from the team environment has added fuel to the fire regarding his potential exit from MI. Speculation of a “rift” has been brewing all season, intensified by:

Solo Training: Hardik shared videos of him batting in the nets at a Reliance facility at 1.30 AM, apparently with no signs of discomfort despite the official reason for his absence being a back spasm.

The Unfollow Controversy: Fans spotted earlier this week that Hardik had unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram for a short period of time after their loss to RCB, but he reportedly followed them again minutes later.

Mahieka’s Calculated Post: The fans say the ‘relaxed’ photos were a calculated move to show that Hardik is comfortable with his current situation, irrespective of what the franchise’s disastrous season is.

Management’s Stance and the Road Ahead

Officially, head coach Mahela Jayawardene has said Hardik is being monitored on a “day-to-day basis” by the medical team. But MI languishing in the bottom half of the table with just 3 wins in 11 games, the patience of the fans and management looks to be running out.

The MI vs PBKS match is around the corner and the million-dollar question is: are we done with Hardik Pandya in the iconic Blue and Gold jersey? This viral moment with Mahieka Sharma might just be the last chapter of his turbulent 2026 campaign, with the rumour of a ‘gigantic transfer’ or a complete release looming.

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