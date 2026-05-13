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Home > Business > The LaLiT’s Role in Restoring Srinagar’s Pride: From Royal Residence to Cultural Bridge

The LaLiT’s Role in Restoring Srinagar’s Pride: From Royal Residence to Cultural Bridge

The LaLiT’s Role in Restoring Srinagar’s Pride: From Royal Residence to Cultural Bridge

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 20:24 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: True hospitality goes beyond offering comfort; it also plays an important role in preserving the cultural identity of a destination. When a hotel protects local heritage, it becomes a bridge between generations — allowing guests to experience traditions, architecture, and stories that might otherwise fade with time.

The LaLiT Grand Palace Srinagar reflects this philosophy through its continued commitment to preserving Kashmir’s royal and cultural legacy. Originally commissioned by Maharaja Pratap Singh in 1910 as a summer residence, the palace today stands as an enduring symbol of Kashmir’s heritage while also contributing to the region’s tourism and local economy.

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Its architecture beautifully blends European influences with traditional Dogra craftsmanship, featuring locally quarried stone masonry and iconic verandahs overlooking Dal Lake. Surrounded by the Himalayan ranges, the heritage property today offers 113 palace rooms and 10 cottages along with banqueting facilities, a shopping arcade, and wellness experiences.

Over the decades, the palace has hosted several prominent historical figures, including Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Mountbatten, further strengthening its place in India’s historical narrative.

In 1998, during a challenging period for the region, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group took over the property then known as The Grand Palace and undertook a careful restoration process. By preserving the original structure, antique furniture, and the iconic Chinar trees across the estate, the group helped restore and protect an important part of Kashmir’s architectural heritage.

Beyond its historical significance, the hotel has continued to support tourism, hospitality, and local employment in the valley through periods of uncertainty. For many local families, it has represented stability, opportunity, and pride.

The property also serves as a cultural window into Kashmir’s traditions — from local crafts and cuisine to the warmth and spirit of Kashmiriyat. It continues to offer travellers an opportunity to experience the beauty, heritage, and resilience of Kashmir through an authentic hospitality experience.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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The LaLiT’s Role in Restoring Srinagar’s Pride: From Royal Residence to Cultural Bridge
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The LaLiT’s Role in Restoring Srinagar’s Pride: From Royal Residence to Cultural Bridge

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The LaLiT’s Role in Restoring Srinagar’s Pride: From Royal Residence to Cultural Bridge
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