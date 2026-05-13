LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 Manisha Waghmare Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak Jana Nayagan Chanchalguda Jail gold duty Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav Nashik NEET IPL 2026 Manisha Waghmare Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak Jana Nayagan Chanchalguda Jail gold duty Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav Nashik NEET IPL 2026 Manisha Waghmare Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak Jana Nayagan Chanchalguda Jail gold duty Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav Nashik NEET IPL 2026 Manisha Waghmare Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak Jana Nayagan Chanchalguda Jail gold duty Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 Manisha Waghmare Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak Jana Nayagan Chanchalguda Jail gold duty Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav Nashik NEET IPL 2026 Manisha Waghmare Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak Jana Nayagan Chanchalguda Jail gold duty Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav Nashik NEET IPL 2026 Manisha Waghmare Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak Jana Nayagan Chanchalguda Jail gold duty Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav Nashik NEET IPL 2026 Manisha Waghmare Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak Jana Nayagan Chanchalguda Jail gold duty Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RCB vs KKR IPL Match Updated Toss Time: What Happens If Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained

RCB vs KKR IPL Match Updated Toss Time: What Happens If Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained

What happens if rain washes out the RCB vs KKR match in Raipur? Discover the IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenarios for Kolkata Knight Riders, the impact of a point split on the league table, and why a washout could be a disaster for KKR's top-four hopes.

What Happens If RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained. Photo: IPL X
What Happens If RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained. Photo: IPL X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 20:09 IST

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026: As IPL 2026 season reaches its crescendo, weather in Raipur has become a major protagonist in race for top four as the toss is delayed due to wet outfield. A yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the high-stakes clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the edge at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and has fans and team analysts scrambling for calculators. With RCB looking for a top-two finish and KKR in a do-or-die survival battle, a washout would change the mathematical picture of the tournament significantly. ““The toss will take place at 8:30 PM“. – Follow here Raipur Weather LIVE Updates, Latest Toss Time and report from the stadium

The “One Point” Impact: Standings Shift

If Match 57 is abandoned due to rain, both teams will receive one point each.

RCB’s Scenario: Currently 2nd on the table with 14 points (+1.103 NRR) from 11 matches, a washout will see them on 15 points. It wouldn’t officially clinch their playoff spot but would push them closer to the 16-point “safe” zone. But it would come at the cost of their bid to finish in the top-two, as they would lose the chance to draw level with Gujarat Titans (16 points).

You Might Be Interested In

KKR’s Scenario: The Knight Riders’ situation is much more dire. Currently they are sitting 8th on the table with 9 points from 10 matches. A washout will see them on 10 points from 11 games.

How Can KKR Qualify For Playoffs?

KKR had a simple route to the top four, even with the threat of rain – win all four remaining games and reach 17 points, which historically is a guaranteed qualification score. Raipur washout leaves them with a maximum possible points of 16. If the match is washed out, KKR’s qualification depends on the “perfect finish” and other results:

  • Win Out: KKR must win their remaining three fixtures to reach 16 points.
  • NRR Battle: With a few teams like CSK and RR already on 12 points, KKR would have likely ended in a tie-breaker. Their current Net Run Rate of -0.169 is a huge hurdle and they will need to improve it drastically.
  • The “Chaos” Factor: They would require the likes of Punjab Kings (13 points) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points) to lose a lot of games to keep the 4th spot open at 16 points.

Will It Affect RCB In Playoffs Qualification?

For Bengaluru, a washout is a safety net but a lost opportunity. That keeps their best-in-the-league NRR intact, which could be crucial if they lose their two remaining matches. But captain Rajat Patidar would like to keep the two points on the pitch to stay ahead of the chasing pack. With Raipur still under a cloudy blanket with thunderstorms looming, the KKR camp will be praying for even a five-over shootout. A single point is not enough to sustain their late-season charge.

Read More: Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today, RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RCB vs KKR IPL Match Updated Toss Time: What Happens If Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained
Tags: home-hero-pos-6IPL 2026IPL 2026 points table impactIPL 2026 rain rules for points splitIPL match abandoned due to rain pointsKKR playoff qualification IPL 2026Kolkata Knight Riders top 4 chancesRCB vs KKR rain update RaipurRCB vs KKR washout scenariosRoyal Challengers Bengaluru playoff qualification

RELATED News

Where to Watch WNBA Games (May 13)? Full Schedule, Live Stream and Start Time in IND, PAK, UK, US, UAE, AUS & World

RCB vs KKR Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders?

[LIVE] RCB vs KKR Today IPL Match Delayed Due to Rain at Raipur Stadium, Check New Match Toss Timings, Latest Pitch Report and Weather Update

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 57- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram

LATEST NEWS

Delhi-NCR Weather Today (13 May, 2026): Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Trigger Massive Traffic Snarls; Check Forecast And Routes To Avoid

Sparx launches the unique Shoe-Style Sandals Under ‘Summer Swag’ Campaign

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As Bhabanipur MLA, Confirms Nandigram Bypoll After West Bengal Election Victory

RCB vs KKR IPL Match Updated Toss Time: What Happens If Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained

Viral Video: Gunshots Fired In Philippine Senate Amid a Standoff. Watch What Happened Next

From Beauty Parlour To NEET UG Paper Leak: How Accused Manisha Waghmare Got Arrested

Amul and Mother Dairy Increase Milk Prices Across India; Check New Rates

‘Trump is Toxic’: Why Australia Junked Plan To Build 91-Storey Trump Tower

BJP Leader Adarsh Sharma’s Obscene Dance Video With Women Goes Viral. Here’s What He Said

Maruti Suzuki Dispatched 3 Million Vehicles Through Railways, Boosting Logistics As Part Of Green Transportation Strategy

RCB vs KKR IPL Match Updated Toss Time: What Happens If Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RCB vs KKR IPL Match Updated Toss Time: What Happens If Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RCB vs KKR IPL Match Updated Toss Time: What Happens If Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained
RCB vs KKR IPL Match Updated Toss Time: What Happens If Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained
RCB vs KKR IPL Match Updated Toss Time: What Happens If Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained
RCB vs KKR IPL Match Updated Toss Time: What Happens If Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained

QUICK LINKS