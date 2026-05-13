NBA Playoffs 2026, Cavaliers vs Pistons(May 13): Game 5, Live Streaming, TV Channels & Time in IND, PAK, US, UK, AUS & UAE & Full Guide

NBA Playoffs 2026, Cavaliers vs Pistons (May 13) : Game 5 of the playoffs between Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons will be a huge contest, as the two are all tied up 2-2 in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference series. The two teams are heading into the game having completed the task of playing four tough games each. The game will be held in Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Pistons. In their last game, Cleveland Cavaliers emerged victorious against the Detroit Pistons.

Cavaliers vs Pistons Match 5 Live Streaming Details

Match: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Date: May 13, 2026

May 13, 2026 Time (ET): 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Time (IST): 5:30 AM on May 14

5:30 AM on May 14 Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Fans are expecting another physical and high-pressure contest as both teams continue battling for a place in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Where to Watch Cavaliers vs Pistons

Basketball fans in the United States can watch Game 5 live on ESPN. For viewers in India, the game will be available through NBA League Pass, which can be accessed directly through the NBA App and the official NBA website. NBA League Pass is also available as an add-on subscription on Amazon Prime Video India.

NBA League Pass Subscription Plans in India

Standard Plan: ₹219/month (1 device + NBA TV)

₹219/month (1 device + NBA TV) Premium Plan: ₹329/month (up to 3 devices + offline viewing)

₹329/month (up to 3 devices + offline viewing) Team Pass: ₹199/month for a single team

The platform allows fans to stream live NBA Playoff games along with on-demand highlights and replays.

Cavaliers Aim to Extend Winning Streak in Crucial Game 5 Clash

Cleveland will enter fifth game with their impressive come-from-behind victory in Game 4, during which Donovan Mitchell played perhaps his best game of the post-season, scoring 43 points, with 39 of those coming in the second half. Mitchell has led Cleveland’s offensive efforts throughout the entire season, with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen once again set to make an impact.

Pistons Home-Court Advantage Ahead of Crucial Game 5

The Pistons have shown excellent performance in their home court during the playoffs, and they will be counting on Cade Cunningham to lead them once again, as he has proved to be one of the most outstanding players in the competition with his amazing scoring in multiple matches. Additionally, the Pistons’ defense has managed to put pressure on the Cavaliers by slowing down the pace of play in the previous four games.

NBA Playoff Games Schedule (IST)

NBA Playoffs Matchup Date (IST) Time (IST) Streaming in India Cavaliers vs Pistons – Game 5 May 14 5:30 AM (approx.) NBA League Pass Timberwolves vs Warriors – Game 5 May 15 7:00 AM (approx.) NBA League Pass Knicks vs Celtics – Game 5 May 15 4:30 AM (approx.) NBA League Pass Nuggets vs Thunder – Game 5 May 14 9:30 AM (approx.) NBA League Pass

Also Read: Where to Watch WNBA Games (May 13)? Full Schedule, Live Stream and Start Time in IND, PAK, UK, US, UAE, AUS & World