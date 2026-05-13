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Home > Sports News > [LIVE]RCB vs KKR Today IPL Match Delayed Due to Rain at Raipur Stadium, Check Updated Match Toss Time, Latest Pitch Report and Weather Update

[LIVE]RCB vs KKR Today IPL Match Delayed Due to Rain at Raipur Stadium, Check Updated Match Toss Time, Latest Pitch Report and Weather Update

RCB vs KKR Weather Update Today: Rain continues to disrupt the IPL 2026 clash at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur, with umpires set to inspect the ground at 8:15 PM. Check the latest toss timing update, live weather forecast, pitch conditions, rain chances, and how the last few days’ weather in Chhattisgarh’s capital could impact the match.

[LIVE]RCB vs KKR Today IPL Match Delayed Due to Rain at Raipur Stadium, Check Updated Match Toss Time, Latest Pitch Report and Weather Update

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 19:29 IST

RCB vs KKR: Good news coming in from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur as the rain has now completely stopped ahead of the much awaited IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. The groundsmen have come onto the field and have started to assess the conditions in the outfield, though some parts of the square still have covers on them. Match officials Rohan Pandit and Nitin Menon are also out there in the middle doing an inspection to see if conditions are safe enough for play to begin shortly. There had been concerns over a possible delay earlier after persistent rain and lightning around the venue but the latest developments have brought fresh optimism among players and fans alike. The mood inside the stadium is still electric as fans await an official update on the toss and start time for this important Match 57 encounter in the IPL 2026 season. Check latest minutes by minutes hereToss delayed due to wet outfield and Umpires will inspect the ground at 8:15 PM.

RCB vs KKR: Current Weather Conditions- Rain Periodically Heavy

Raipur, Chhattisgarh is experiencing a turn for the worse in weather since late afternoon. The temperature is 37°C but feels like 40°C because of the humidity which is a high 37%. The current condition is “rain periodically heavy” with a 56% precipitation chance. Wind is blowing from the southwest at 3 mph.

RCB vs KKR Forecast for Today Match- High Chance of Rain

The forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2026, isn’t very encouraging for the cricket enthusiasts. The daily high temperature will be 40°C. The daytime precipitation chance is 61% with a condition of “light rain”. The capital of Chhattisgarh has been put on a yellow alert by the IMD. If the rain continues into the evening, the match could be subject to significant delays or even a complete washout. In case of a tie, both teams will earn 1 point each, a result that will put KKR’s playoff hopes on a knife edge and postpone RCB’s official qualification.

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RCB vs KKR: Pitch Report & Ground Conditions

Raipur pitch is a black-soil wicket and is known to offer inconsistent bounce and good bowling assistance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the most of the movement with the new ball in the last game at this venue. This ground has 80m boundaries unlike the batting-friendly tracks in Bengaluru which means batters have to work for their runs. Spinners like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy are expected to play a big role if the match goes ahead.

RCB vs KKR: Last 7 Days Weather in Raipur

In the past week, Raipur has experienced sweltering hot weather alternating with the usual pre-monsoon breezy conditions. Temps were always in the 39°C to 42°C range, with generally clear skies until the recent moisture push. There were high wind gusts of 29 knots earlier in the week but that kept the climate dry until the current yellow alert brought rain into the equation.

Date High (°C) Low (°C) Conditions
May 6, 2026 37 22 Clear / Warm
May 7, 2026 39 24 Mostly Sunny
May 8, 2026 39 26 Hot and Sunny
May 9, 2026 38 22 Breezy and Dry
May 10, 2026 37 23 Partly Cloudy
May 11, 2026 40 29 Clear / High UV
May 12, 2026 41 28 Sunny / Very Hot

RCB vs KKR: Last 5 Matches Played at the Venue

Date Match Format Result
13 May 2026 RCB vs KKR IPL Scheduled / Not played yet
10 May 2026 RCB vs MI IPL RCB won by 2 wickets
23 Jan 2026 India vs New Zealand T20I India won by 7 wickets
3 Dec 2025 India vs South Africa ODI South Africa won by 4 wickets
1 Dec 2023 India vs Australia T20I India won by 20 runs

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium has returned to the IPL map after a gap of a decade. Latest results are as follows:

  1. RCB vs MI (May 10, 2026): RCB won by 1 wicket in a last-ball thriller.

  2. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Historical): Low scoring matches with an average first innings total of 149.

  3. Chasing Dominance: Out of 7 total IPL matches here, 5 have been won by the team batting second.

  4. Recent Trend: The surface has favored teams with strong death bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Matheesha Pathirana.

  5. Team Totals: The highest total successfully chased at this ground is 167/8 by RCB.

Highest T20 Scores at Raipur Stadium

Date Team Score Opponent
10 May 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 189/6 Mumbai Indians
10 May 2026 Mumbai Indians 186/8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru
23 Jan 2026 India 174/4 New Zealand
1 Dec 2023 India 201/3 Australia
1 Dec 2023 Australia 191/5 India

Read More: IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram

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[LIVE]RCB vs KKR Today IPL Match Delayed Due to Rain at Raipur Stadium, Check Updated Match Toss Time, Latest Pitch Report and Weather Update
Tags: IPL 2026IPL 2026 match abandonment rulesIPL match 57 weather updatelast 7 days weather RaipurRaipur cricket stadium pitch reportRaipur weather today IPL 2026RCB vs KKR weather report todayShaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium rain forecastwill it rain in Raipur today

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[LIVE]RCB vs KKR Today IPL Match Delayed Due to Rain at Raipur Stadium, Check Updated Match Toss Time, Latest Pitch Report and Weather Update

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[LIVE]RCB vs KKR Today IPL Match Delayed Due to Rain at Raipur Stadium, Check Updated Match Toss Time, Latest Pitch Report and Weather Update
[LIVE]RCB vs KKR Today IPL Match Delayed Due to Rain at Raipur Stadium, Check Updated Match Toss Time, Latest Pitch Report and Weather Update
[LIVE]RCB vs KKR Today IPL Match Delayed Due to Rain at Raipur Stadium, Check Updated Match Toss Time, Latest Pitch Report and Weather Update
[LIVE]RCB vs KKR Today IPL Match Delayed Due to Rain at Raipur Stadium, Check Updated Match Toss Time, Latest Pitch Report and Weather Update

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