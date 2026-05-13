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Home > Middle east > Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here’s How

Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here’s How

The Indian rupee is falling rapidly, but UAE NRIs are benefiting with bigger remittance returns and stronger dirham exchange value. Here’s why.

Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here's How (Photo: AI)
Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here's How (Photo: AI)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 18:20 IST

The falling value of Indian rupee may be a cause of concern for the INDIAN economy but for millions of Indians living in UAE, it is a financial boon. Falling rupee allows a UAE resident to send more money back to the motherland as the remittances are worth more.

A falling rupee means…

It means that now it takes more rupees to buy 1 UAE dirham or 1 US dollar, Since UAE dirham is pegged with the US dollar, all Gulf currencies rise against the rupee when rupee falls.

For instance:

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  • Dh1 may have been worth 23-24 rupees earlier than it is now
  • Dh1 is now passing the rupee 26 mark in some forex markets
  • UAE residents will now receive thousands of rupees more for a big transfer

Why UAE Indians benefit the most

UAE has one of the biggest pools of Indian expatriates.

Millions of workers here send money back to India regularly for:

  • Family expenses
  • Education fees for their children
  • Home loan EMI
  • Investments
  • A house
  • Medical expenses

Thus a rupee weakening means a lot more in rupee terms for a given amount in dirhams as the remittances sent home are worth more.

Example

  • A transfer of Dh1,000 will now fetch more than ₹26,000
  • Earlier, it would have been worth ₹24,000-25,000
  • Higher money transfers means higher monetary gains

Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 13 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Why The Rupee Is Dropping?

Fellowships and Union ministries say the Indian rupee is under pressure due to a combination of global and domestic factors.

Key Factors Include:

  • Crude oil price rise
  • West Asian geopolitical conflict
  • US dollar strength
  • Foreign investor outflows
  • Increase in India import cost

India imports the majority of its oil, so if oil prices go up, there is more demand for dollars and a weaker rupee.

Exchange House Transfers Rising

Reports indicate a large number of NRIs in the UAE are transferring more money to avail the benefits of the favourable exchange rate. Whenever the rupee reaches a record low, exchange houses and banks experience a surge in AED-INR transfers.

Is 1 Rupee With A Weak Rupee Good?

Not entirely. While Indians living in the UAE would gain such remittance value, a weak rupee could cause inflation and make imports expensive in India. The cost of fuel, electronics, edible oils, and foreign travels would rise for Indians back home.

However, for Indian expatriates earning in dirhams the current exchange rate provides one of the best remittance values seen in recent years.

Also Read: Dubai News: Parkin Company Installs more than 500 AI Cameras for Smart Parking Across Dubai

Disclaimer: Currency exchange rates and remittance values fluctuate frequently depending on global market conditions, crude oil prices, and economic developments. The information provided in this article is based on publicly available reports and exchange trends available at the time of publishing. Readers are advised to check live forex rates with banks or authorised exchange houses before making financial decisions or money transfers.

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Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here’s How

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Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here’s How

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Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here’s How

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Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here’s How
Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here’s How
Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here’s How
Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here’s How

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