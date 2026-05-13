Dubai and UAE Airports Updates: Here’s What’s Cancelled, Delayed And Changing Across the UAE

The Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday is coming up. Lots of people are getting ready to travel. Because of this airlines and airports in the United Arab Emirates are making changes to how they work. There are flights being stopped and schedules are being messed up. If you are going to fly out of Dubai International Airport or Zayed International Airport or any other airport in the United Arab Emirates you should check to see if your flight is still on before you go to the airport. Some airlines that fly to countries have stopped or are flying less often to Dubai and other places near it. This is because of problems in the area bad weather and rules about where planes can fly. People who help with travel are saying that because many people are traveling for Eid it may take longer to get through the airport and there may be delays and changes, to flight schedules. This is one of the times of the year to travel so you should be ready for things to be a little crazy.

Several Flights To Dubai And UAE Remain Suspended

Multiple international airlines have extended cancellations and suspensions on routes connected to Dubai and other UAE cities. Reports show airlines including Air France, Swiss and several European carriers have temporarily suspended or adjusted Middle East services due to ongoing regional security concerns and operational disruptions.

According to reports, some airlines have suspended Dubai flights until later this year, while others continue operating reduced schedules depending on airspace conditions and airport capacity.

Emirates, Air Arabia And Air India Issue Travel Advisories

Major carriers like Emirates, Air Arabia and Air India are telling passengers to keep an eye on flight updates. This is because the situation is changing all the time.

Air Arabia had already stopped some flights to and from the UAE for a while. Air India and Air India Express changed some of their UAE flights. They moved them from Dubai to places, like Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. This happened earlier when there were some disruptions.

Dubai Airports Warn Of Heavy Eid Travel Traffic

The people in charge at Dubai International Airport are telling travellers to get to the airport and to give themselves a lot of time to get there. They also think it is an idea to use buses and trains when you can. This is because they know it is going to be really busy at the airport during the Eid holiday.

Travellers should be ready for crowds at the airport because of the Eid holiday and the school break and the fact that it is summer and a lot of people are going on vacation. Dubai International Airport is going to be very busy. So are other airports in the United Arab Emirates, for a few weeks.

Weather And Regional Tensions Continue Affecting Flights

The weather has been really bad lately with lots of storms and heavy rain. This has caused problems at airports and with flight schedules.

Emirates and Air Arabia told people who are flying that they might have to wait a bit because of the bad weather.

There were also some issues with the airspace in this area a while back. This meant that some airports in Dubai and other places, in the Gulf region had to close for a while or stop some of their operations.

What UAE Travellers Should Do Before Flying

Experts recommend that Eid travellers across the UAE follow several important precautions before travelling:

Check airline websites for live flight updates

Arrive at airports at least 3 to 4 hours early

Monitor SMS and email alerts from airlines

Keep alternative travel plans ready

Confirm baggage and check-in policies beforehand

Use airport metro and public transport when possible

Passengers should also keep travel insurance and flexible booking options ready. This can help if there are last-minute changes, to their schedule.

Which UAE Airports Are Most Affected?

Recent disruptions have impacted several airports across the UAE, including:

Dubai International Airport

Zayed International Airport

Sharjah International Airport

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport

Fujairah International Airport

There were a lot of problems with flights in the UAE this year. Than 140 flights at airports in the UAE were delayed or cancelled when there were disruptions in the region. The UAE airports had a time with these flight delays and cancellations. Industry reports say this happened earlier in the year. The flight delays and cancellations at the UAE airports were very frustrating, for people who were travelling.