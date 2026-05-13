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Home > World News > UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026: 43°C Heat, Dusty Winds and Rough Seas Expected; Check Weather Forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026: 43°C Heat, Dusty Winds and Rough Seas Expected; Check Weather Forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

The UAE is expected to witness extremely hot and dusty weather conditions on May 13, 2026, with temperatures reaching up to 43°C across several regions. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah will experience sunny skies, strong dusty winds, and rough sea conditions later this week.

UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026
UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 11:08 IST

The UAE will experience hot and dusty weather conditions on May 13, 2026, with temperatures reaching 43°C in multiple locations. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warns Dubai people that strong winds will create dust storms and hazardous sea conditions later this week. High temperatures will affect Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, and advised residents to remain careful during their outdoor activities as dusty winds can be dangerous in dry areas. Check the UAE weather forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.Temperatures Iin UAE are expected from 40 degrees to 43 degrees Celsius in both coast and inland areas which can show a rise of 34 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026

The NCM forecasted Wednesday weather conditions to remain fair throughout the day with light to moderate winds which would further become stronger and reach 35 km/h in mountainous areas. 

The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will show only slight sea conditions throughout the day. The NCM reported that winds would begin to strengthen on Thursday and reach 40 km/h which would create blowing dust that would affect northern and eastern areas. 

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The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will also experience rough sea conditions which will begin in the afternoon on 13 may 2026.

Dubai Weather Today on 13 May 2026

The weather in Dubai today is really sunny. It is 32°C now. The air is a bit damp with a humidity level of 50%. There is a breeze coming from the south and it is blowing at 8 mph.

When you are outside in Dubai it actually feels like it is 35°C because of the moisture near the coast. The temperature will get even hotter. Will reach 37°C later.. When the sun goes down it will get cooler and will be 28°C at night.

We need to be careful when we go outside because the suns rays are very strong. The UV index is 11 which’s very high. So people should use sunscreen, goggles and umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun between noon and 3 pm. The sun can get even stronger during this time.

The sky will be clear all day and all night, in Dubai. There will be no rain all.

Day 

Sky Condition

Temperature (High / Low)

Chance of Rain

Wed, May 13

Sunny

37°C / 28°C

0%

Thu, May 14

Sunny

36°C / 29°C

0%

Fri, May 15

Sunny

35°C / 28°C

0%

Sat, May 16

Sunny

37°C / 29°C

0%

Sun, May 17

Sunny

37°C / 28°C

0%

Mon, May 18

Sunny

34°C / 27°C

0%

Tue, May 19

Sunny

38°C / 25°C

0%

Abu Dhabi Weather Today on 13 May 2026

The weather in Abu Dhabi is looking pleasant and sunny today. There are no clouds in the sky. On May 13 2026 the temperature in Abu Dhabi is 31°C. The humidity level is 57% which is making the weather feel more warm that it actually is. There is a breeze coming from the south at 6 miles per hour.

The temperature feels like 35°C because Abu Dhabi is an area which have lot of humidity. The heat is expected to increase during the afternoon as temperature feels like 36 degrees. 

The UV index is 10 which means the suns rays are very strong. Be careful the suns rays can hurt your skin so use sunscreen and stay inside between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

When you go outside make sure to protect yourself from the sun. The forecast predicts completely clear skies for the evening, while there will be a 5% chance of rain.

Day

Sky Condition

Temperature (High / Low)

Chance of Rain

Wed, May 13

Sunny

36°C / 27°C

0%

Thu, May 14

Sunny

35°C / 28°C

0%

Fri, May 15

Sunny

34°C / 27°C

0%

Sat, May 16

Sunny

36°C / 27°C

0%

Sun, May 17

Sunny

36°C / 27°C

0%

Mon, May 18

Clear

34°C / 26°C

0%

Tue, May 19

Clear

37°C / 25°C

0%

 

 

 

Sharjah Weather Today on 13 May 2026

The weather in Sharjah right now shows clear skies and sunshine. The temperature currently stands at 32°C and the humidity level reaches 48%. A light breeze is blowing from the south at 8 mph. 

The combination of coastal moisture and weather conditions makes outdoor temperatures feel warmer than actual temperatures which reach 34°C. The day’s highest temperature will reach 34°C at midday while the overnight temperature will drop to 28°C. 

People who spend time outside without protection face high danger because the UV index reaches its maximum value of 11 which makes sunscreen use and shaded areas essential for protection. The daytime and nighttime period will experience continuous clear skies without any chance of rain throughout.

Day

Sky Condition

Temperature (High / Low)

Chance of Rain

Wed, May 13

Sunny

34°C / 28°C

0%

Thu, May 14

Sunny

35°C / 28°C

0%

Fri, May 15

Sunny

33°C / 27°C

0%

Sat, May 16

Sunny

35°C / 28°C

0%

Sun, May 17

Sunny

36°C / 27°veC

0%

Mon, May 18

Sunny

34°C / 26°C

0%

Tue, May 19

Sunny

37°C / 25°C

0%

Also Read: Weather Today (13 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad 

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UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026: 43°C Heat, Dusty Winds and Rough Seas Expected; Check Weather Forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah
Tags: Abu Dhabi weather forecastabu dhabi Weather todayDubai heatwavedubai weather todaySharjah weather forecastSharjah weather todayUAE dusty weatherUAE heatwaveUAE rough sea warningUAE summer heatUAE temperature updateUAE weather forecastuae weather today

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UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026: 43°C Heat, Dusty Winds and Rough Seas Expected; Check Weather Forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah
UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026: 43°C Heat, Dusty Winds and Rough Seas Expected; Check Weather Forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah
UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026: 43°C Heat, Dusty Winds and Rough Seas Expected; Check Weather Forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah
UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026: 43°C Heat, Dusty Winds and Rough Seas Expected; Check Weather Forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

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