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Home > Regionals News > Prateek Yadav Was Battling Lung Ailment; His Pulse Dropped, Was Brought Dead | What We Know So Far

Prateek Yadav Was Battling Lung Ailment; His Pulse Dropped, Was Brought Dead | What We Know So Far

Prateek Yadav, stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav and husband of Aparna Yadav, died in Lucknow at the age of 38 after being brought dead to Civil Hospital. Officials said the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, with a postmortem examination currently underway at King George’s Medical University.

(Image: Prateek Yadav via Instagram)
(Image: Prateek Yadav via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 10:41 IST

Prateek Yadav died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38. He was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav. Prateek was taken to Civil Hospital at about 6 AM by his brother-in-law Aman Singh Bisht, who was accompanying Aparna, as per hospital officials who declared him dead on arrival. By the time he got to the hospital his heart was not beating and his pulse had stopped, officials said as per TOI report. But it remains unclear what caused his death and a post mortem is being conducted.

What We Know So Far About Prateek Yadav’s Death

According to the TOI report, The body of Prateek was then sent to King George’s Medical University where a medical team led by Dr Mausami Singh started conducting this autopsy. It was reported that X-rays have been taken of his chest prior to examination. There were also indications of heavy police presence outside the mortuary, where they were keeping an eye on the situation. As per ABP report, Prateek Yadav was reportedly suffering from a serious lung related illness for a long time before his death. Sources had earlier said that Prateek had been taken to a private hospital on April 30 when his condition worsened. He is said to be recovered a few days later, but has yet to be discharged from the hospital.

Prateek Yadav Death: His Career And Education

Prateek, though being a part of one of the powerful political families of Uttar Pradesh, avoided being active in politics. He was son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of Samajwadi party and his second wife Sadhna Gupta. Prateek was educated at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, and has had a career in the fitness industry and in real estate. He was the owner of a Gym known as ‘The Fitness Planet’ in Lucknow and had also been associated with an Animal Welfare Organisation called ‘Jeev Ashray’ where he revived and took care of stray dogs. In a very high profile event in which several top personalities were present, including Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, Prateek and Aparna Yadav got married in 2011.

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Prateek Yadav-Aparna Yadav Controversy

Earlier this year, Prateek and Aparna made headlines for a short while when it was brought to the fore that they had marital differences. At some point, however, the couple got back together and appeared together at family functions or at celebrations. When Prateek passed away, Aparna Yadav was in Assam and as soon as she heard the news she rushed to Lucknow. In the aftermath of the tragedy, condolences came in from leaders of both parties. Leaders of the Samajwadi Party, as well as Yogi Adityanath, mourned the death. However, more details on the circumstances of his death would come to light once the post mortem report is released, officials said.

Also Read: Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’

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Prateek Yadav Was Battling Lung Ailment; His Pulse Dropped, Was Brought Dead | What We Know So Far
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Prateek Yadav Was Battling Lung Ailment; His Pulse Dropped, Was Brought Dead | What We Know So Far

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Prateek Yadav Was Battling Lung Ailment; His Pulse Dropped, Was Brought Dead | What We Know So Far
Prateek Yadav Was Battling Lung Ailment; His Pulse Dropped, Was Brought Dead | What We Know So Far
Prateek Yadav Was Battling Lung Ailment; His Pulse Dropped, Was Brought Dead | What We Know So Far
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