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Home > Regionals News > Prateek Yadav Death Reason: How Did Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son And Aparna Yadav’s Husband Die?

Prateek Yadav Death Reason: How Did Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son And Aparna Yadav’s Husband Die?

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, passed away in Lucknow at the age of 38 after reportedly being brought dead to Civil Hospital. Known for keeping a low political profile, Prateek was a businessman and the husband of Aparna Yadav, with condolences pouring in from political leaders and supporters across Uttar Pradesh.

Prateek Yadav Death Reason (Image: Prateek Yadav via Instagram)
Prateek Yadav Death Reason (Image: Prateek Yadav via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 08:11 IST

Prateek Yadav Death Reason: Prateek Yadav, who was the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, passed away in Lucknow at the age of 38 on Wednesday. The death has created a stir among political circles in Uttar Pradesh, and the leaders and supporters of the party extended condolences to the Yadav family. Prateek Yadav who largely stayed away from politics, had married BJP leader Aparna Yadav. 

How Did Prateek Yadav Die?

Prateek Yadav was brought to Civil Hospital at around 5:55 AM, where doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival. His body is now being taken to the mortuary for post mortem examination. Reports said that Aman Bisht is currently accompanying Prateek Yadav’s body and overseeing the formalities at the hospital. Meanwhile, Aparna Yadav is not in the city at present. The Civil Hospital in Lucknow received him but emergency medical personnel declared him dead upon arrival according to reports. The authorities have not yet disclosed the official cause of death. Post mortem report will state the true cause of death. 

Who Was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav was a well known businessman, fitness enthusiast, and animal rights activist. The Yadav family member who held political power more than other family members chose to spend his time in real estate and fitness enterprises. He conducted animal welfare activities while he dedicated time to animal rescue operations and charity work. Prateek remained outside political activities but his family’s heritage and his wife Aparna Yadav’s political switch from Samajwadi to BJP in 2022 kept him in the public eye. 

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Prateek Yadav-Aparna Yadav Controversy

Prateek attracted public interest through his emotional social media posts which he used to share his personal experiences and details about his marriage. The Yadav family received extensive media coverage because he publicly discussed his family disputes and mental health challenges. The political situation developed through recent events which created new political divisions among the existing political parties. Prateek maintained his political distance to avoid political active while handling his personal and business responsibilities from his base in Lucknow.

Yadav Family In UP Politics 

The Yadav’s continue to be one of the most powerful political families in Uttar Pradesh politics. Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sadhana Gupta and had close association with a few important political leaders of the state. After his death, politicians from all parties announced their plans to express their condolences. Supporters assembled outside the family residence in Lucknow after news of his death spread through social media and television networks. The public will receive further details about his death investigation results within the upcoming days.

Also Read: Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow

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Prateek Yadav Death Reason: How Did Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son And Aparna Yadav’s Husband Die?
Tags: akhilesh yadavAparna Yadavprateek yadavprateek yadav deathPrateek Yadav death reasonpratik yadav news

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Prateek Yadav Death Reason: How Did Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son And Aparna Yadav’s Husband Die?
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Prateek Yadav Death Reason: How Did Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son And Aparna Yadav’s Husband Die?
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