LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest business news latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026 latest business news latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026 latest business news latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026 latest business news latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest business news latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026 latest business news latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026 latest business news latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026 latest business news latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘Third Warning’: Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility For Firing Near Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s Residence

‘Third Warning’: Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility For Firing Near Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s Residence

Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing outside the house of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Gurpartap Kang in Karnal’s Gonder.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing outside the house of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Gurpartap Kang in Karnal’s Gonder. Photo: AI Generated
Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing outside the house of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Gurpartap Kang in Karnal’s Gonder. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 02:30 IST

Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing outside the house of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Gurpartap Kang in Karnal’s Gonder.

In a social media post, gang members Tyson Bishnoi, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer said the attack was carried out using weapons made in Austria.

Gang Says Firing Was Warning, Not Extortion

The gang said the firing was only meant as a warning and was not linked to extortion or money demands. They also accused a person connected to Diljit Dosanjh of exploiting women.

You Might Be Interested In

The social media post also said that a woman from Punjab was allegedly harassed and later left behind during a recent Australia tour. The gang also claimed they had received similar complaints from other women about inappropriate behaviour linked to the singer’s team.


Bishnoi Gang Claims Earlier Warnings Were Sent

The statement further said that two earlier warnings had already been sent to Dosanjh and his managers, Sonali and Gurpartap, asking them to cut ties with the accused employee.

Gang Issues Threat After ‘Third Warning’

Calling the firing a “third warning,” the gang said it was holding back for now because Diljit Dosanjh represents India on international platforms. It warned that stronger action could follow if its demands were not met.

The statement also threatened to reveal the identity of the accused person and warned those supporting him that the gang could target them as well.

 

Also Read: Viral Airport Video: Rajinikanth Refuses To React On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Folds Hands And Walks Away


——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Third Warning’: Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility For Firing Near Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s Residence
Tags: diljit dosanjhFiringGurpartap KangLawrence Bishnoi gang

RELATED News

Who Is Shubham Khairnar? Nashik Student Arrested In Explosive NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

IIT Delhi Invites Applications for Second Batch of Online PG Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management

The Science of Discipline: Dr. Pratyaksha Bhardwaj Creates World Record in Sustainable Weight Loss

Viral Airport Video: Rajinikanth Refuses To React On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Folds Hands And Walks Away

CLEAR Premium Water Launches Bold New Campaign With Hrithik Roshan Against Duplicate Brands

LATEST NEWS

How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained

Cannes 2026 Day 1 Highlights: Alia Bhatt’s Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Look, Viral Fashion Moments And Palme d’Or Buzz Steal The Spotlight

Who Designed Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 Outing Look? Here’s All About The Mural Artist From Ahmedabad

BAN vs PAK: Litton Das Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Viral Reputation Taunt as Pakistan Suffer Historic Test Defeat in Dhaka: WATCH Viral Video

Viral Video: French President Macron Breaks Into Dance At Africa Summit

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 12 After GT vs SRH— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

DDCA Sends Legal Notice for Defamation, Claims ₹200 Crore in Damages

Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 Collapse Explained: From Prabhsimran’s Alleged Weight Gain to Girlfriend Buzz, Vlogging And Dressing Room Behaviour

Cannes 2026: 6 Indian Films Being Screened And Premiered At This Year’s Film Festival

Thailand’s New Rs 25,000 Visa May Allow Indians To Stay For 5 Years With Multiple Entries; All You Need To Know

‘Third Warning’: Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility For Firing Near Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s Residence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Third Warning’: Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility For Firing Near Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s Residence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Third Warning’: Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility For Firing Near Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s Residence
‘Third Warning’: Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility For Firing Near Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s Residence
‘Third Warning’: Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility For Firing Near Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s Residence
‘Third Warning’: Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility For Firing Near Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s Residence

QUICK LINKS