‘Third Warning’: Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility For Firing Near Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s Residence

Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing outside the house of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Gurpartap Kang in Karnal’s Gonder.

In a social media post, gang members Tyson Bishnoi, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer said the attack was carried out using weapons made in Austria.



Gang Says Firing Was Warning, Not Extortion



The gang said the firing was only meant as a warning and was not linked to extortion or money demands. They also accused a person connected to Diljit Dosanjh of exploiting women.

The social media post also said that a woman from Punjab was allegedly harassed and later left behind during a recent Australia tour. The gang also claimed they had received similar complaints from other women about inappropriate behaviour linked to the singer’s team.



Bishnoi Gang Claims Earlier Warnings Were Sent

The statement further said that two earlier warnings had already been sent to Dosanjh and his managers, Sonali and Gurpartap, asking them to cut ties with the accused employee.





Gang Issues Threat After ‘Third Warning’



Calling the firing a “third warning,” the gang said it was holding back for now because Diljit Dosanjh represents India on international platforms. It warned that stronger action could follow if its demands were not met.

The statement also threatened to reveal the identity of the accused person and warned those supporting him that the gang could target them as well.

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