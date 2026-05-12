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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 12 After GT vs SRH— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 12 After GT vs SRH— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as of May 12. Here's a look at the latest standings after the exciting GT vs SRH game. Find out the full list of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all ten franchises: MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, and DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 12 After GT vs SRH. Photo X
IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 12 After GT vs SRH. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 23:28 IST

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL has 10 teams which includes Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.  It is the most competitive T20 league in the world. Each team has a combination of homegrown young talent and experienced foreign players.

GT Beat SRH In IPL 2026 

Gujarat Titans surged to the top of the table with an emphatic 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. GT bowlers put on a masterclass to bowl out SRH for a meagre 86 runs, their lowest total in IPL history, after posting a steady 168/5 with half centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder claimed three wickets apiece and tore through the SRH batting order in under 15 overs to give Gujarat a huge boost to their Net Run Rate.

IPL 2026 Points Table After GT vs SRH

The tournament will feature a league stage with 10 teams separated into 2 groups, mirroring the Indian Premier League 2023 format. Each team will play each other team in its group twice, and will play each team in the other group once. It gives more meaning to group versus group rivalries and it unites all the franchises. After the league phase, the top 4 teams qualify for the play offs. 1. Qualifiers The two best teams play a play-off for a place in the final.The Eliminator is for the teams who finish 3rd and 4th. No more home. Eliminator winner will face Qualifier 1 loser in Qualifier 2. The winner of this match advances to the finals. It’s a ranking based on points. If teams are tied on points the net run rate will be the decider.  The win takes Gujarat Titans to the top of the table with 16 points.

You Might Be Interested In
Pos Team P W L N/R Pts NRR
1 GT 12 8 4 0 16 +0.551
2 RCB 11 7 4 0 14 +1.103
3 SRH 12 7 5 0 14 +0.331
4 PBKS 11 6 4 1 13 +0.428
5 CSK 11 6 5 0 12 +0.185
6 RR 11 6 5 0 12 +0.082
7 DC 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993
8 KKR 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169
9 MI (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585
10 LSG (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

Points Table Updated After GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match 

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 12 After GT vs SRH— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
Tags: Cricket newsGT vs SRHindian premier leagueIPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points Table

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 12 After GT vs SRH— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 12 After GT vs SRH— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 12 After GT vs SRH— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 12 After GT vs SRH— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 12 After GT vs SRH— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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