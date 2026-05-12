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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe: Were Duplicate Copies Of Paper Created In Nashik? 10 Sets Distributed Across Multiple States

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe: Were Duplicate Copies Of Paper Created In Nashik? 10 Sets Distributed Across Multiple States

NEET UG Paper Leak: The NEET-UG exam was cancelled after reports of a massive paper leak linked to Nashik, Haryana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

NEET PAPER LEAK PROBE (IMAGE: X)
NEET PAPER LEAK PROBE (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 15:01 IST

NEET 2026 PAPER LEAK PROBE: On Tuesday, the NEET-UG exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses was cancelled after it was reported that the paper had leaked. The National Testing Agency stated that data gathered by the law enforcement indicated that the present examination process “cannot be allowed to stand. The exam will be done again; its dates will be announced in the coming days,” the agency said.

Were Duplicate Copies Of Paper Created In Nashik?

Amid the chaos, crucial information has emerged in the NEET paper leak. As per reports, the first copy of the question paper was leaked in Nashik. This leaked question paper from Nashik was leaked in Haryana, where 10 sets of leaked papers were prepared. Following this, shocking revelations have come to light that the NEET question paper is readily available in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

Who was the mastermind of NEET 2026 UG paper leak?

The investigation into the NEET paper leak case has been transferred to the CBI, and as per the information received till now, it seems that Manish, who was arrested in Jaipur, is the mastermind of the paper leak. Before the question paper was even printed, Manish had been informed about the questions that he might face in the paper.

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CBI To Probe ‘GUESS PAPER’ Leak

The Government of India has passed the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a thorough investigation. The agency will look into the circulation of the alleged ‘guess paper’ before the exam and see if there was organised malpractice. NTA has stated that it will provide full cooperation, sharing with all the records, data and materials needed for the probe.

So far, more than 45 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak in the NEET in Rajasthan alone. The leaked ‘guess paper’ appears to have been printed on a printing press, according to initial inputs, which raises serious doubts as to the integrity of internal security functions.

A handwritten version of the question paper was circulated, according to sources, suggesting that perhaps there was a leak while it was being printed.

What happens next? 

NTA has announced that NEET UG 2026 would be re-conducted with new dates to be announced soon, via official channels. The agency also noted that the re-exam will be an inconvenience to students and families, but said it would have been “more long-term damage to trust” if it proceeded with a flawed exam.

The NEET paper leak scandal has resulted in outrage and uneasiness amongst students and their parents, who have raised questions regarding the legitimacy of the entire process and are concerned about the sincerity of applicants striving hard amidst tough competition.

The members of the medical community too have lambasted the alleged irregularity, drawing parallels with the paper leakage incident in 2024. With NEET-UG being the sole entry point into medical education held at 551 Indian centres and 14 international centres, there is an urgent call for change.

MUST READ: NEET UG 2026 Cancellation Explained: Why NTA Scrapped the Exam and What Happens Next

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NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe: Were Duplicate Copies Of Paper Created In Nashik? 10 Sets Distributed Across Multiple States
Tags: Nashik NEETNEET leak probeNEET paper leakUGC NEET paper

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NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe: Were Duplicate Copies Of Paper Created In Nashik? 10 Sets Distributed Across Multiple States
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe: Were Duplicate Copies Of Paper Created In Nashik? 10 Sets Distributed Across Multiple States
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe: Were Duplicate Copies Of Paper Created In Nashik? 10 Sets Distributed Across Multiple States
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