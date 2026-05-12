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Home > Education News > NEET 2026 Paper Leak: Students Protest, Break Down; Internet Calls It ‘Betrayal’ After Exam Cancellation

NEET 2026 Paper Leak: Students Protest, Break Down; Internet Calls It ‘Betrayal’ After Exam Cancellation

The National Testing Agency cancelled NEET UG 2026 after allegations that the question paper was leaked before the May 3 exam. The NTA said the decision was taken to protect transparency and public trust, while the case has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

NEET 2026 paper leak (Image: ANI, representative photo)
NEET 2026 paper leak (Image: ANI, representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 15:11 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 after allegations surfaced that the question paper had been leaked the night before the May 3 examination. The entrance exam, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India, will now be held again on fresh dates that will be announced separately. The decision has affected lakhs of students across the country who had spent years preparing for the highly competitive examination. The cancellation of NEET has once again triggered anger, disappointment, and serious concerns over the credibility of the examination system after similar controversies in previous years.

NTA says investigation findings forced the agency to scrap the examination completely

In its official statement, the NTA said the decision to cancel NEET 2026 was taken to maintain transparency in the examination and evaluation process and to protect public trust in the system. The agency added that the move had been approved by the Government of India.

“On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by the National Testing Agency and investigative findings shared by law enforcement agencies, the NTA, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3,” the statement said.

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The agency further said its internal review had established that the examination process “could not be allowed to stand.” The NTA also confirmed that the Centre has handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a detailed investigation. According to the agency, it will fully cooperate with the probe and provide all necessary records and assistance related to the NEET examination process.

Student protest erupts as NSUI demands accountability over examination irregularities

Soon after the cancellation announcement, members of the National Students’ Union of India staged protests against the central government over the alleged paper leak and examination irregularities. Protesters demanded accountability from authorities and called for a fair and transparent examination system for students appearing in NEET and other competitive exams.

The cancellation has also led to widespread frustration among students and parents who said they are being forced to suffer because of failures within the system.

Aspirants speak about trauma, stress and mental pressure after NEET cancellation

Reacting to the cancellation of NEET 2026, aspirant Yuvraj Singh said, “I will appear for NEET next year. The same had happened in 2024. Such a news causes a lot of trauma to the aspirants.” Another NEET aspirant questioned the agency’s claims about security measures and said, “If such a big agency such as NTA claims that it has GPS tracked vehicles, then it is not good when such a thing happens. After working so hard, when such a thing happens, it is traumatic.”

Students across social media platforms also shared emotional reactions, with many saying they had sacrificed sleep, peace, and years of hard work only to face uncertainty again because of alleged malpractice.

Political reactions and angry social media posts put pressure on authorities

Several reactions flooded X after the cancellation of NEET 2026. One user wrote, “NEET 2026 aspirants studied for years, sacrificed sleep, peace & childhood — only to face a paper leak and cancellation. This isn’t just mismanagement, it’s betrayal. Students deserve accountability, transparency, and a fair exam system.”

Another social media post read, “The cancellation of the NEET exam is not just about an exam being cancelled. It’s about sleepless nights, hard work, pressure, and dreams of lakhs of students. Every student deserves a fair and transparent system.”

One user also questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and wrote, “holyyy, nearly 23 lakh students are suffering from mental distress due to the cancellation of the NEET exam. Why hasn’t Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay raised his voice for those students yet?”

Another angry reaction called the cancellation “an administrative failure of the central government” and described it as an “assault on education system,” while one more post said the paper leak and cancellation were “a total systemic failure and accountability is non-negotiable.”\

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled After Paper Leak In Rajasthan, NTA To Release Re-Exam Dates

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NEET 2026 Paper Leak: Students Protest, Break Down; Internet Calls It ‘Betrayal’ After Exam Cancellation
Tags: NEET 2026 paper leakneet ugNEET UG 2026

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NEET 2026 Paper Leak: Students Protest, Break Down; Internet Calls It ‘Betrayal’ After Exam Cancellation
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