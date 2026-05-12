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Home > Education News > NEET 2026 Update: Paper Leak Claims, Cancellation Rumours and NTA’s Official Response Explained

NEET 2026 Update: Paper Leak Claims, Cancellation Rumours and NTA’s Official Response Explained

The NEET UG 2026 has been cancelled after alleged paper leaks and malpractice concerns prompted the National Testing Agency to scrap the examination conducted on May 3.

NEET UG 2026 Cancellation (Photo: ANI)
NEET UG 2026 Cancellation (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 15:05 IST

The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 has left lakhs of medical aspirants across the country confused and concerned. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scrapped the exam conducted on May 3 after some irregularities and suspected paper leak activity came to light during ongoing investigations. The centre has now directed the CBI to investigate the matter, while the NTA confirmed that the new exam will be conducted on new dates. With a lot of speculation and misinformation online, students and parents want to know exactly what happened and what is next. 

What emerged in NEET 2026 paper leak claims

The controversy escalated after some investigators admitted that they found a ‘guess paper’ written in Rajasthan which was alleged to contain questions similar to those in the exam.

Initially it was reported that a number of questions from biology and chemistry sections were allegedly found to be similar to NEET. Several individuals were also arrested during the investigation.

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Investigative agencies are now probing to find out whether some organised network was responsible for this and how the allegedly leaked material got leaked before the exam.

The issue drew national attention, as NEET is one of the biggest entrance exams in India, with lakhs of aspirants competing for undergraduate medical seats every year. 

Is NEET UG 2026 officially cancelled

In a statement, NTA confirmed that the NEET UG 2026 examination has been cancelled after having considered inputs from investigative agencies and law and order authorities. NTA has also said the examination will be conducted again but has not yet released the fresh dates.

The NEET UG 2026 exam cancellation has created confusion amongst students who have been preparing to become doctors for months now. 

What is verified in the NEET cancellation controversy

According to the authorities, the NEET UG 2026 examination has indeed been cancelled, and a CBI inquiry has already been launched. NTA has also said that it had received the inputs from authorities regarding malicious activity a few days after the exam was conducted.

But most of the claims queering the exam aren’t verified yet. Officials have told candidates not to believe rumours concerning a leaked exam paper, manipulation of the exam centre and unofficial dates of the re-exam.

Candidates have been advised to only follow official updates from NTA websites and authorised government portals. 

Will there be a NEET UG 2026 re-exam

According to NTA, there will be a re-examination for all candidates, and the old registrations will be kept, so there is no need for students to complete fresh applications.

As per the agency:

  • Earlier registration data will be retained
  • Previously preferred centres will be retained
  • No fresh examination fee will be demanded
  • New admit cards will be issued before the re-exam.

They have also said that the fresh exam schedule will be released soon. Officials have said that conducting the re-exam was required to maintain faith in the system among candidates. 

What should students do amid NEET 2026 uncertainty

Education professionals have told candidates to continue with their preparation and remain calm during this confusing period. As revised dates are expected to be announced soon, students have been told to keep their minds on academics. Candidates have also been advised to ignore the misinformation going around on the internet and rely on notifications sent by NTA only. The controversy has brought the issue of examination security and transparency in competitive entrance exams to the fore again. For now, all eyes are on the re-examination and CBI probe. 

Also Read: Anand Kumar Reacts to NEET UG 2026 Cancellation, Calls for Strict Regulation of Coaching Institutes

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NEET 2026 Update: Paper Leak Claims, Cancellation Rumours and NTA’s Official Response Explained
Tags: NEET 2026NEET paper leak 2026neet ugNEET UG 2026 cancelledNTA NEET cancellation

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NEET 2026 Update: Paper Leak Claims, Cancellation Rumours and NTA’s Official Response Explained
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