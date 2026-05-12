NEET UG Exam 2026: What Super 30’s Anand Kumar Said On NEET UG 2026 Cancellation

After NEET UG 2026 cancellation over allegedly irregularities, Anand Kumar, founder of Super 30, has called for better regulation of coaching institutes and stricter control over competitive exams

In a statement after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the medical entrance test conducted on May 3, Kumar said controversies over national-level examinations have been happening repeatedly, and they cause doubts and emotional disturbance among students.

How did Anand Kumar react to NEET UG cancellation

He said the cancellation was a sad development and that students spend years of their time preparing for exams such as NEET, and when such a thing happens it stresses and unsettles aspirants.

He also said controversies over competitive exams happening repeatedly undermine the morale of students and call into question the credibility of the entire system.

He also said it was encouraging that suspects had been identified and apprehended. Kumar called on students to remain positive and focused on preparing for the re-examination.

What did Anand Kumar say about coaching centres

Kumar said there is a need for better regulation and monitoring of coaching institutes. He said this is particularly important in light of reports that investigators are looking at potential linkages between selected coaching centres and the alleged irregularities.

He said the government must enforce existing rules and take tougher action against those involved in malpractice.

In reference to the Chinese government’s recent crackdown on the private tutoring industry, Kumar compared India with China and suggested that India could use similar measures to curb commercialisation and make the education sector more accountable.

Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the exam after reviewing investigative findings and inputs presented by central law enforcement agencies on alleged irregularities associated with the exam.

Investigators in Rajasthan had recovered material that allegedly matched multiple questions of the actual paper, which triggered concerns over the integrity of the popular medical entrance exam. NTA said that the exam could not proceed in such circumstances.

What will the CBI investigate in the NEET case

The government has handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive probe into the alleged malpractices. The inquiry will explore how the suspected leak happened, whether there were any organised networks at work and whether there were any internal lapses that led to the controversy.

NTA has assured that it will provide all required records and technical data to the investigating agency.

What happens next for NEET aspirants

NTA has declared that NEET UG 2026 will be held again on new dates. The dates are yet to be announced by official portals. Students are not required to apply again, as the existing registrations and examination will still be valid. Validated the cancellation has impacted lakhs of aspirants pursuing medical admissions all over India and further triggered concerns about the security of the exam and fairness of the highly competitive entrance exams.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Cancellation Explained: Why NTA Scrapped the Exam and What Happens Next