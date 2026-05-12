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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Cancellation Explained: Why NTA Scrapped the Exam and What Happens Next

NEET UG 2026 Cancellation Explained: Why NTA Scrapped the Exam and What Happens Next

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026.

NEET UG 2026 ( Photo: ANI)
NEET UG 2026 ( Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 13:25 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam held on 3 May, citing allegations of irregularities in the medical entrance test. The decision was taken after the government of India received inputs from central agencies after an investigation. The move has left lakhs of medical aspirants across the country scrambling. The NTA has assured respondents that the test will be conducted anew on fresh dates, which will be announced at the earliest via official channels. The Centre has also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take up the case.

Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled

NTA has said that based on the reports and findings from investigative agencies regarding the alleged malpractice in the exam, it has passed the cancellation order.

The controversy came to light after Rajasthan officials started looking into alleged leaker cases. Supportive of it, the authorities recovered a handwritten ‘suggestion paper’, the copies of which allegedly matched many questions in the actual exam.

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It has been reported that almost 120 questions were found to be similar in the two papers, with many coming from the Biology and Chemistry sections.

NTA said it received information regarding alleged malpractice in the exam on 7 May and referred the matter to central agencies for verification and further action.

Based on the inputs from central agencies as well, the agency said it had replied to receiving such allegations and that if the examination process had not been stopped, it would have hurt the public trust in the national testing system.

What did NTA announce about the NEET re-exam

NTA has confirmed that the NEET UG 2026 will be re-held for all candidates, further it has not been required to register fresh for the exam as well.

From the official post:

  • Existing application details will be valid
  • Previously selected exam centres will also remain
  • No extra examination fee will be levied
  • All previously paid examination fees will be refunded
  • New admit cards will be issued before the re-exam
  • Revised exam dates and admit card release date will be announced separately.

What will the probe be looking into

The government of India has given the case to the CBI for a probe into the alleged irregularities and possible organised malpractice. The agency is expected to probe into how the alleged ‘suggestion paper’ was circulated before the examination and whether there were any internal security lapses in the printing and distribution of question papers.

The NTA has said it will cooperate with the CBI by providing all records, examination materials and technical support. The probe is most likely to look into the source of the leaked material and the network that circulated it.

What impact has the cancellation had on students

The cancellation has left most of the lakhs of NEET aspirants feeling confused and worried, who have spent months preparing for one of the toughest exams in the country.

While many have expressed concerns over admission delays and the daunting task of retaking the examination, many candidates have shown support for the council’s decision, calling for a fair examination process for medical admissions to be upheld. NTA apologises to all candidates for the inconvenience caused and understands the concerns of the candidates. The best interests of genuine candidates remain a top priority, NTA said.

What can candidates do now

Candidates have been advised to withhold from applying afresh and wait to hear of the new examination schedule. NTA further cautioned students and parents not to be misled by unverified information circulating on social media, keeping an eye on official announcements through its website and helpline channels. Now that the investigation has kicked into gear, focus has shifted to the re-examination process and the steps authorities could take to ensure better examination security in future. 

Also Read: LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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NEET UG 2026 Cancellation Explained: Why NTA Scrapped the Exam and What Happens Next
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NEET UG 2026 Cancellation Explained: Why NTA Scrapped the Exam and What Happens Next
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