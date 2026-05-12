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Home > India News > NDA’s Hattrick In Assam: Why BJP Chose Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM for a Second Term

NDA’s Hattrick In Assam: Why BJP Chose Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM for a Second Term

Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term after the BJP-led NDA secured a massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. The grand swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and several NDA leaders.

Why BJP Chose Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM for a Second Term. Photo: ANI
Why BJP Chose Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM for a Second Term. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 12:14 IST

After a momentous victory in the assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second term. The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, was graced by the auspicious presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states. This will be the third NDA government in Assam. 

Why BJP Chose Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM for a Second Term? 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) selected Himanta Biswa Sarma to serve as Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term which lasts from 2026 to 2031 because his leadership abilities helped the party achieve a historic victory during the 2026 Assembly elections, especially when the BJP-led NDA secured 102 out of 126 seats. 

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s re-election which the NDA confirmed on May 10, 2026 established him as the strongest political figure in the Northeast who built the BJP’s power base throughout that area. 

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Himanta Biswa Sarma led the BJP to obtain 82 seats as their first victory in 2021 which brought their allied parties to total of 102 seats. His first term showed his ability to govern through his active leadership which included visible governmental work and major infrastructure development and crisis management activities. 

The NDA’s performance in the Assam assembly elections 2026 was nothing short of a masterclass in electoral dominance. By securing a three-fourths majority, securing 81 Assembly seats out of the total 126 seats, the alliance has sent a clear message about the resonance of its governance model.

Four Ministers Took Oath Along With Himanta Biswa Sarma 

Along with Sarma, four ministers – two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) – were also sworn in. They include Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora (AGP), Charan Boro (BPF) and Ajanta Neog. Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA’s candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly. 



BJP Historic Win in Assam Assembly Election 2026

The BJP-led NDA, including the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), collectively secured 101 Assembly seats in Assam, which makes up to be three-fourth majority.
Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad won ten seats each as a part of the NDA.
The day was defined by two polar opposite narratives: the unstoppable rise of the incumbent Chief Minister and the shocking eclipse of a political dynasty.

How Himanta Biswa Sarma Turned His Constituency into a Fortress 

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned his constituency into a fortress, winning by a staggering margin of over 80,000 votes. In his victory speech, he credited the “double-engine” growth fueled by PM Narendra Modi’s support over the last decade.
The 2026 election will be remembered as the moment Assam moved away from regional and sectarian fragmentation, opting instead for a direct, polarised contest between the BJP’s vision of “transformation” and the Congress’s ideological resistance. 

(Inputs from ANI) 

Also Read: TVK’s Vijay Meets MK Stalin After Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu CM. What’s Cooking? 

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NDA’s Hattrick In Assam: Why BJP Chose Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM for a Second Term
Tags: AGPamit shahAssam CMAssam Elections 2026assam newsAssam politicsbjpBJP VictoryBPFGuwahati newsHimanta Biswa Sarmahome-hero-pos-1narendra modinda-governmentnortheast-indiaoath ceremony

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NDA’s Hattrick In Assam: Why BJP Chose Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM for a Second Term

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NDA’s Hattrick In Assam: Why BJP Chose Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM for a Second Term
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