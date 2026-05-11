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Home > India News > TVK’s Vijay Meets MK Stalin After Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu CM. What’s Cooking?

TVK’s Vijay Meets MK Stalin After Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu CM. What’s Cooking?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay met DMK chief MK Stalin at his Chennai residence a day after taking oath as CM.

Vijay and MK Stalin (IMAGE: X)
Vijay and MK Stalin (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 15:51 IST

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TVK’s Vijay Meets MK Stalin After Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu CM. What’s Cooking?

VIJAY MEETS MK STALIN:  Tamil Nadu CM Vijay arrived at MK Stalin’s residence in Chennai and as per reports, the former was welcomed warmly. The two leaders are currently holding discussions together. Though it is not clear why exactly the meeting has been scheduled but it has definitely raised eyebrows.  After a long struggle, Vijay took over as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu yesterday with the support of the Communist of India (2 seats), Marxist Communist (2 seats), IUML (2 seats), and VCK (2 seats).

TVK’s Vijay Meets MK Stalin

People close to the matter say this meeting is just a courtesy. After that, Vijay’s heading over to MDMK general secretary Vaiko’s house in Annanagar for another discussion at 3:30 pm. He will also be meeting Thirumalavan, who leads the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and played a big role in helping Vijay form his government.

Vijay took the oath as chief minister on Sunday at Nehru Stadium in Chennai. His party reached the majority thanks to support from Congress, the Communist Party of Tamil Nadu, and the Indian Union Muslim League. Right after the ceremony, Vijay got to work, he signed documents about women’s safety, drug prevention, and free electricity for up to 200 units.

That same day, Stalin congratulated Vijay on becoming chief minister but also gave him some advice. Stalin said it’s not helpful to start off by complaining the government treasury is empty. He argued the state’s debt isn’t out of control, and what really matters is whether you have the will and the skill to govern and deliver for the people.

“Don’t kick off your tenure saying there’s no money. We have funds,” Stalin posted on X. “What matters is the ability and determination to govern well.” Still, Stalin called out Vijay on his campaign promises, reminding everyone that despite knowing the state’s finances, Vijay made a bunch of welfare commitments.

How did the Internet react to Vijay and MK Stalin meeting


The rivalry between Vijay and MK Stalin

The rivalry between former Chief Minister MK Stalin and the new CM Vijay is an emerging political tussle after 2026 assembly elections in TN, which involves conflicting views on state debt. Vijay’s TVK party rose to a big strength and there was a head to head confrontation between Vijay and the DMK over allegations of corruption and economic mismanagement.

After his swearing-in, Vijay alleged that the DMK left the state treasury with huge debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and Stalin then strongly contended that the debt is under control and that the new government is diverting attention from its duties. This has changed the traditional bipolar or the present tripolar (DMK-ADMK-BJP) scenario in Tamil Nadu with Vijay’s party doing a better job in its first-ever outing.

Vijay has called the previous government a “good-for-nothing” government as it was busier in the involvement with corruption and political opportunism instead of solving the problem of the people.

Stalin has turned the debate into a battle of experience versus an “inaccessible newcomer” who has had no real substance in his political message, unlike the DMK’s administrative competency. All the analyses of the electoral changes that have occurred in the beginning of 2026 show that Vijay has succeeded in reaching out to the younger voters, with his campaign emphasizing on clean and transparent governance.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez Not A Victim, Accepted Sukesh’s Gifts: ED Rejects Plea To Turn Approver

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Tags: m.k stalinTamil Nadu Electionstamil-nadu-cmTVK VijayTVK VS DMK

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TVK’s Vijay Meets MK Stalin After Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu CM. What’s Cooking?

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TVK’s Vijay Meets MK Stalin After Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu CM. What’s Cooking?
TVK’s Vijay Meets MK Stalin After Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu CM. What’s Cooking?
TVK’s Vijay Meets MK Stalin After Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu CM. What’s Cooking?
TVK’s Vijay Meets MK Stalin After Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu CM. What’s Cooking?

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