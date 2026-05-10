What’s In Vijay’s Manifesto? From 8 Grams Of Gold To 6 Free LPG Cylinders, A Look At TVK’s Key Promises As Tamil Nadu Gets New CM

Vijay’s Manifesto: Vijay has officially stepped in as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, taking charge at the Secretariat in Chennai soon after being sworn in. Just hours after TVK’s huge election win, he became the state’s 13th Chief Minister. Vijay unveiled the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) manifesto ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which included welfare measures, governance reforms, creating jobs and development using artificial intelligence. Women, youth, farmers, healthcare, and corruption-free governance were the main themes in the manifesto.

Vijay’s Manifesto: A Look At TVK’s Key Promises

The most significant offer was the financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month to women heads of households. TVK also assured six free LPG cylinders per year, free bus ticket for women, marriage assistance (gold/silk saree) to those belonging to economically weaker sections and interest free loan to Women Self Help Groups. A key element of the party’s governance was placing the welfare of women at the heart of its agenda.

Vijay’s TVK party had made promises to provide 8 grams of gold and a silk saree for the brides who belong to poorer families through their plan called “Annan Seer Thittam” during the Tamil Nadu election campaign of 2026. The benefit is specifically meant for the families whose annual income is below ₹5 lakh.

Women Welfare, Jobs, Healthcare And Corruption-Free Governance

In the field of youth and employment, TVK offered assistance of ₹4,000 per month to the unemployed graduates and ₹2,500 per month for diploma holders. The manifesto also included a 75% reservation for the Tamils in private sector jobs in the state, five lakh jobs to be created for the government and five lakh internships to be awarded every year, development of skills using the help of artificial intelligence and providing support for start-ups.

In the education field TVK assured the farmers’ children free higher education, farmers‘ education loans up to ₹20 lakh without any collateral, and 500 creative residential schools. The party also discussed the need for changing the examination system and the provision of competitive examination coaching.

TVK’s Grand Election Blueprint

Healthcare and public welfare took center stage in the manifesto. TVK said families would get health insurance up to ₹25 lakh, plus annual full-body checkups and easier access to top-notch treatment. They plan to introduce a “Citizen Privilege Card” too, hoping to cut corruption and make it easier for people to access welfare schemes.

Farmers got special focus. TVK promised to wipe out loans for those with less than five acres, cover crops with full insurance, and back up minimum support prices with the law. Fishermen and rural folks aren’t left out either—they’ll see extra benefits. Free education for farmers’ kids and financial help for tenant farmers are in the plan.

AI Reforms And Farmer Benefits

The manifesto went hard on fighting corruption and ramping up digital governance. TVK wants to launch the “Vetri TN Super App” so people can access government services easily. They said you’d get certificates within 21 days, thanks to AI-powered monitoring and real-time complaint redressal. Vijay isn’t sugarcoating it—he’s calling for “zero corruption” and tech-driven administration.

They’re also dangling big perks for households and businesses. Households could get 200 units of electricity for free. MSMEs get a ₹15,000 crore guarantee fund. TVK’s got plans for piped drinking water, subsidies for small businesses, and extra aid for weavers and local industries.

Beyond that, they rolled out promises like a “Drug-Free Tamil Nadu Mission,” new safety measures for women, fast-track courts, and anti-drug zones around schools. They’re talking climate-focused budgets, more renewable energy, new housing projects—the whole works. Vijay’s aiming high, calling the manifesto a “roadmap” to make Tamil Nadu “future-ready” and turn it into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036.

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