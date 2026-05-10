TVK Leaders Ignore Rahul Gandhi At Vijay’s Oath Ceremony? Viral Videos Spark Buzz

VIJAY OATH TAKING CEREMONY: Vijay, known for his blockbuster films but now Tamil Nadu’s chief minister and head of the TVK, showed up for his big moment on Sunday in a sharp black suit. Right after taking the oath, he made the whole thing feel less like a political event and more like a scene from one of his movies, pulling out his phone for a selfie with Rahul Gandhi, who’s the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition. However, as TVK leaders congratulated Vijay, it appeared they completely ignored Rahul Gandhi who was standing right beside Thalapathy at the event.

Did TVK Leaders Ignore Rahul Gandhi At Vijay’s Oath Ceremony?

The stadium crowd was buzzing. Once Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar officially swore him in as Tamil Nadu’s 13th chief minister, Vijay didn’t miss a beat. He posed with Gandhi and a bunch of other big names on stage, snapped a selfie, then turned the camera on the crowd for a 360-degree video, really soaking in the moment. Videos of TVK leaders then ignoring Rahul Gandhi quicky surfaced on the Internet.

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral videos, one user commented, “Pappu was like I am also here types. No one cares a damn,” Another shared, “He is a joker anyhow. Just say caste caste caste and go to Bangkok later, “An individual added, “5 seats ko itna hi milta hai.” And, one concluded, “Rahul ki ghor beizzati.”

Watch how no one gives a damn care to 5 MLA leader Rahul Gandhi in presence of TVK leader and actor Vijay… pic.twitter.com/CAHf07iLln — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) May 10, 2026

What bond do Vijay and Rahul Gandhi share?

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is one of the top leaders who attended Vijay’s oath-taking event as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The two leaders have a long way to go. Their blossoming friendship has been highlighted in the recent political developments, analysts said.

Vijay came up for the party of Rahul Gandhi in 2009. Today, in a cinema-like plot with a big twist, the party that he tried to join back then is a small ally in a large set-up. But when none believed in him during tough times, a section of the Congress believed in his ability to win the state, Vijay said to a small gathering of leaders of the new alliance, which included Rahul Gandhi, Praveen Chakravarty and a few others.

It is a natural ally of one who wanted to enter the Congress. Vijay’s friendship is also a big deal for Rahul Gandhi as the Congress is all but a memory in the state. Rahul Gandhi has been consistent in his support to Vijay so much so that he did not attend some meetings called by its ‘friend’ DMK during the election campaign. In the state, the DMK-Congress alliance has come to an end for now. Some leaders such as P Chidambaram have expressed their hope that both will stay together in the national arena.

Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony

Among the guests cheering him on: Vijay’s parents, S A Chandrasekhar and Shobha, as well as actress Trisha and several familiar faces from the film world. This wasn’t just a ceremony. It felt like a celebration, and Vijay made sure everyone saw it.

Vijay has officially stepped in as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, taking charge at the Secretariat in Chennai soon after being sworn in. Just hours after TVK’s huge election win, he became the state’s 13th Chief Minister.

When Vijay arrived at the Civil Secretariat, a crowd of senior officers and government staff greeted him with a warm, grand welcome. Before heading in to start his new role, he paused and accepted a formal Guard of Honour outside the building. Photos and videos from Chennai caught him smiling and waving at officials and supporters who showed up for the big moment.

ALSO READ: Watch: Trisha Krishnan Arrives For TVK Chief Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony In Chennai