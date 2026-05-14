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Home > Education News > JSSC ANM Result 2026 Declared at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Check JANMCE Scorecard PDF, Shortlisted Candidates List and Document Verification Schedule

JSSC ANM Result 2026 Declared at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Check JANMCE Scorecard PDF, Shortlisted Candidates List and Document Verification Schedule

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has declared the JSSC ANM Result 2026.

JSSC ANM Result 2026
JSSC ANM Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 14:13 IST

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced the JSSC ANM Result 2026 for the Jharkhand ANM Competitive Examination (JANMCE-2025). Now, the candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can access and download their scorecards on the official website, jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.

The recruitment exercise has been undertaken to fill 3,181 vacancies for Female Health Worker (ANM) posts around the state, including regular and backlog vacancies. The computer-based examination was conducted on March 18 and 19, 2026, at various examination centres in the state. According to the commission, about 3,600 candidates have been selected for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Where to check JSSC ANM Result 2026

Candidates can access the JSSC JANMCE Result 2026 with the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. The commission has released the result in PDF format with roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates should keep their examination details handy while checking the result online. Candidates can download the result PDF and save it for their future reference during the document verification process.

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How to download JSSC JANMCE scorecard 2026

Candidates are required to visit the official JSSC website and click on “JANMCE Result 2026” link provided in the page.

Once you open the PDF file, candidates have to search for their roll number using Ctrl+F function. The candidates should carefully verify their details once they find their result. Candidates are required to download and keep several copies of the result PDF for their future reference in the next stage of Recruitment.

What is the next step after JSSC ANM Result 2026

Those who clear written test will have to appear for document verification, which will be conducted from 18 to 26 May, 2026. Document verification will be held at the JSSC office in Namkom, Ranchi in two shifts on a daily basis. Candidates should attend the allotted time and bring all the necessary documents and photocopies.

Documents to be verified include education certificates, nursing qualification papers, caste certificates, domicile certificates, photo ID proof and other necessary documents.

What will happen after JSSC document verification

Once the document verification process is over, shortlisted candidates will have to undergo a medical check-up as part of the recruitment process. The final merit list will be based on the candidates’ performance in the computer-based examination, successful document verification and medical fitness. If the candidate is found ineligible or does not possess the required documents, he may be deemed ineligible and may miss out on the recruitment process.

Why is JSSC ANM recruitment important

The JSSC ANM recruitment process is the biggest healthcare recruitment process in Jharkhand to boost the public healthcare workforce of the state. Females health worker recruitment will improve the healthcare services in rural and remote areas across the state. Candidates should check the official JSSC website regularly for the verification notifications, medical examination results and the final merit list.

Also Read: HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Marksheet Download Link

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JSSC ANM Result 2026 Declared at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Check JANMCE Scorecard PDF, Shortlisted Candidates List and Document Verification Schedule
Tags: JSSC ANMJSSC ANM recruitmentJSSC ANM Result 2026JSSC JANMCE ResultJSSC JANMCE scorecard 2026

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JSSC ANM Result 2026 Declared at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Check JANMCE Scorecard PDF, Shortlisted Candidates List and Document Verification Schedule

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JSSC ANM Result 2026 Declared at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Check JANMCE Scorecard PDF, Shortlisted Candidates List and Document Verification Schedule
JSSC ANM Result 2026 Declared at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Check JANMCE Scorecard PDF, Shortlisted Candidates List and Document Verification Schedule
JSSC ANM Result 2026 Declared at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Check JANMCE Scorecard PDF, Shortlisted Candidates List and Document Verification Schedule
JSSC ANM Result 2026 Declared at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Check JANMCE Scorecard PDF, Shortlisted Candidates List and Document Verification Schedule

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