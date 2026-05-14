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Home > Education News > University of Chicago Announces Free Tuition for Families Earning Below USD 250,000 From 2027

University of Chicago Announces Free Tuition for Families Earning Below USD 250,000 From 2027

The University of Chicago will offer free tuition to undergraduate students from families earning below USD 250,000 annually starting Autumn 2027.

University of Chicago
University of Chicago

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 10:00 IST

The University of Chicago has announced an expansion of its undergraduate financial aid programme with a new policy that will help to make higher education more affordable for middle-income families, offering free tuition for students from families with an annual income below USD 250,000 from the autumn quarter 2027, one of the most generous aid commitments among the world’s leading universities.

The aim of the programme is to make higher education more accessible, and the policy will simplify the way students receive financial support, particularly students from middle-income families who have traditionally fallen in between those who can afford to pay for their own education or are eligible for full need-based aid.

What Does UChicago Free Tuition 2027 Policy Include

Under the new policy, UChicago will offer free tuition for undergraduate students from families earning below USD 250,000 per year. Students from families earning below USD 125,000 will receive a full package that includes tuition, housing, meals and mandatory fees.

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The university said the new policy will make higher education more accessible and help to ease financial welfare for families and will complement UChicago’s commitment to providing need-based aid and loan-free financial aid. 

Who Is Eligible for UChicago Financial Aid Expansion

Under the new policy, UChicago free tuition 2027 will primarily be based on household income and other assets, and families earning below USD 125,000 will receive the full package of tuition, housing, meals and mandatory fees.

University officials said the new policy will aim to help to support students from middle-income families, who have traditionally struggled with the increasing cost of higher education and may not qualify for full aid packages under the existing aid programme. 

Why Did UChicago Announce Free Tuition Policy

According to the university, it is part of a bigger effort to make education more accessible and less expensive. The university leaders say that students should not be limited by the cost of their education.

The university says it has already made an effort to maintain academic excellence, free expression and diverse student demographics. The university says the new policy will help to further reach out to first-generation students, rural areas, and students with aspirations of public service careers. 

How Will UChicago Financial Aid Impact Students

The new financial aid policy is expected to hugely increase the accessibility of higher education to the university, which is among the best universities in the United States. They say the new policy will enable students to better use academic opportunities and internships by removing high tuition and living costs.

The university says it currently offers over USD 225 million in undergraduate financial aid each year, and the amount has at least doubled since 2011. The average financial aid package is around USD 75,000, indicating the university’s strong support of need-based aid. 

What are UChicago graduate outcomes and support systems

The university says it has strong career support, including more than 5,000 paid internships every year. Reports say 98 percent of the Class of 2025 had found employment, graduate school positions or other post-graduation options.

The university officials say the new free tuition policy will help to enhance the university outcomes by eliminating financial concerns and enhancing the students’ participation in extracurricular and academic activities.

After the announcement, the university offers free tuition to undergraduate students and ranks among the global leaders in providing access to elite university education. 

Also Read: West Bengal HS Result 2026 Expected Soon at wbchse.wb.gov.in: Check WBCHSE Class 12 Result Release Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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University of Chicago Announces Free Tuition for Families Earning Below USD 250,000 From 2027
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University of Chicago Announces Free Tuition for Families Earning Below USD 250,000 From 2027
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University of Chicago Announces Free Tuition for Families Earning Below USD 250,000 From 2027

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