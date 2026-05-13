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Home > Education News > CBSE Revaluation 2026: How to Apply Online for Class 10 & 12 Rechecking, Fees and Deadlines | Step-by-Step Guide

CBSE Revaluation 2026: How to Apply Online for Class 10 & 12 Rechecking, Fees and Deadlines | Step-by-Step Guide

The CBSE Revaluation 2026 process for Class 10 and 12 students is expected to begin soon after the board results. Check the step-by-step online application process, rechecking fees, photocopy charges, important deadlines, and official website details.

(Photo generated by AI)
(Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 16:15 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to start the CBSE Revaluation and Rechecking 2026 process soon after the declaration of the Class 10 and Class 12 board results. Students who are not satisfied with their marks or suspect that there may be a mistake in evaluation can apply online for marks verification, photocopy of answer sheets, and re-evaluation at the official portal.

According to reports, 10th and 12th Class Results 2026 were announced on or around April 15, 2026. Following the results, thousands of students across the country are now waiting for the rechecking application window to open. The board usually starts the process in May or June and keeps each application stage open for a limited time only.

Students are advised to carefully understand the complete process before applying because CBSE follows a three-stage system for rechecking and revaluation.

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What Is Included in CBSE Revaluation 2026?

The post-result process by CBSE generally involves three important steps:

Verification of Marks
In this stage, the board verifies whether:

• All answers have been marked
• The marks have been added up correctly
• The marks have been uploaded correctly

Expected Fee: Around ₹500 per subject

Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Sheet
Students can request scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets to review the marking and find possible discrepancies.
Expected Fee: ₹ 500 approx per subject

Re-evaluation of Answers
After getting a photocopy, students can apply for re-evaluation of particular questions that they feel were checked wrong.
Expected Fee: Around ₹100 per question

How to Apply Online for CBSE Rechecking 2026

Once the application portal is activated, students can follow the steps below:

  1. Go to the official CBSE website at the CBSE Official Website
  2. Click on the “CBSE Revaluation/Rechecking 2026” link displayed on the homepage.
  3. Fill in the required details like roll number, school number, ID of the admit card, and date of birth. 
  4. Choose the service for which you wish to apply : Verification of marks, Photocopy of answer sheet, Re-evaluation.
  5. Pick the subjects carefully and check all the details before making the payment.
  6. Make an online payment for the application fee. 
  7. Download and save the confirmation receipt for your record. Important Deadlines Students Need to Know

Important Deadlines Students Should Remember

Generally, CBSE offers a small application window of around 15-20 days after the results are announced. Since each stage opens separately, students should watch out for official notifications to ensure they don’t miss deadlines. It is also recommended to request photocopies before applying for re-evaluation so that students can have a good look at their evaluated answers before spending extra fees. Students are cautioned that marks may go up or down or remain the same after re-evaluation.

Therefore, applications should be made carefully after proper review. Similarly, other education boards, including the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education and the Board of School Education, Haryana, have also started or announced similar rechecking processes for the 2026 board examinations.

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to Check scorecard on DigiLocker, UMANG

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CBSE Revaluation 2026: How to Apply Online for Class 10 & 12 Rechecking, Fees and Deadlines | Step-by-Step Guide
Tags: CBSE Answer Sheet PhotocopyCBSE Class 10 Result 2026CBSE Class 12 result 2026CBSE Rechecking 2026CBSE Revaluation 2026

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CBSE Revaluation 2026: How to Apply Online for Class 10 & 12 Rechecking, Fees and Deadlines | Step-by-Step Guide
CBSE Revaluation 2026: How to Apply Online for Class 10 & 12 Rechecking, Fees and Deadlines | Step-by-Step Guide
CBSE Revaluation 2026: How to Apply Online for Class 10 & 12 Rechecking, Fees and Deadlines | Step-by-Step Guide
CBSE Revaluation 2026: How to Apply Online for Class 10 & 12 Rechecking, Fees and Deadlines | Step-by-Step Guide

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