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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Heatwave Alert (13 May, 2026): IMD Issues WARNING As Pune Records Temperatures Above 43°C

Maharashtra Heatwave Alert (13 May, 2026): IMD Issues WARNING As Pune Records Temperatures Above 43°C

Maharashtra is facing an intense heatwave as Pune temperatures cross 43°C. Check IMD warning, affected districts, weather updates, and safety precautions.

Maharashtra Weather Today (13 May 2026)
Maharashtra Weather Today (13 May 2026)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 16:08 IST

Maharashtra Heatwave Alert 2026: Maharashtra is currently undergoing one of its worst summer wave, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) raising alerts for several districts in the state. In Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon, Akola and parts of Marathwada, temperatures are soaring to record highs, while the high temperature does not ease during the night.

Pune Heatwave, May 13, 2026

Pune has emerged as one of the worst-hit regions of the ongoing heatwave, with weather stations in the city recording temperatures above 43°C, including at Lohegaon, which saw temperatures in excess of 43.8°C, one of the hottest days recorded in May in recent times. Shivajinagar too saw temperatures above 41°C, while the eastern suburbs like Hadapsar, Magarpatta, Wadgaonsheri and Chinchwad also witnessed extreme daytime temperatures.

Important temperature statistics so far

  • Lohegaon recorded temperatures above 43°C
  • Shivajinagar saw its hottest spell in years
  • Night temperatures were also relatively high
  • Hours of temperatures above 40°C in the eastern parts

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha as Temperatures Cross 40°C; Rain Chances in Kolhapur and Nagpur

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IMD throws out the heatwave warnings

The IMD has issued yellow alerts and heatwave warnings for most parts of Maharashtra, especially in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. The officials said that dry and hot weather is expected to persist for next few days, increasing the chances of heat-related illnesses.

Affected districts:-

  • Pune
  • Nashik
  • Jalgaon
  • Ahilyanagar
  • Dhule
  • Nandurbar
  • Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
  • Jalna
  • Beed
  • Parbhani
  • Hingoli
  • Nanded
  • Akola

Why Is temperature Increasing So Fast Like This?

Meteorologists say the heatwave is due to the confluence of several weather systems and the urbanisation of the region. The moisture-carrying systems from Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are weakening, and the dry northerly wind from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have taken control of the weather pattern of Maharashtra. The clear sky is also permitting strong solar heating of the land during day.

Reasons for the Heatwave-

  • Dry northerly winds entering Maharashtra
  • Clear skies permits strong solar heating
  • Weak activity of moisture
  • Urban heat island effect in Pune
  • Concrete and concrete-heavy areas of Pune and less green cover
  • Trapping of heat during night
  • Heat-related medical emergency cases rising in Maharashtra

Doctors and health experts said that exposure of body to extreme temperature for long periods can cause dehydration, exhaustion, dizziness, heat cramps and even heatstroke. Multiple heat-related medical emergencies have already been reported in Maharashtra this season.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13

Safety Tips Given by Experts

  • Don’t go out between 12 pm and 4 pm
  • Drink sufficient water even if you are not thirsty
  • Wear cotton clothes
  • Wear caps, use umbrellas or wet cloths while going outside
  • Avoid strenuous work outside
  • Take periodic breaks if you are working in the sun

What’s Next?

The IMD has warned that the heatwave may continue for the next few days in some parts of Maharashtra. The interior portions are expected to remain above normal, whereas Pune may continue with hot nights. Meteorologists say that relief is unlikely till there is a major rainfall spell over the western and central parts.

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts, heatwave alerts, and temperature readings mentioned in this article are based on updates issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and related reports available at the time of publishing. Weather conditions may change rapidly depending on local climatic activity. Readers are advised to follow official IMD advisories and local administration guidelines for the latest updates and safety measures.

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Maharashtra Heatwave Alert (13 May, 2026): IMD Issues WARNING As Pune Records Temperatures Above 43°C
Tags: IMD heatwave warningIndia heatwave 2026Maharashtra Heatwave 2026Maharashtra weather todayMaharashtra Weather UpdatePune climate newsPune heatwavePune temperature today

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Maharashtra Heatwave Alert (13 May, 2026): IMD Issues WARNING As Pune Records Temperatures Above 43°C

Maharashtra Heatwave Alert (13 May, 2026): IMD Issues WARNING As Pune Records Temperatures Above 43°C

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Maharashtra Heatwave Alert (13 May, 2026): IMD Issues WARNING As Pune Records Temperatures Above 43°C
Maharashtra Heatwave Alert (13 May, 2026): IMD Issues WARNING As Pune Records Temperatures Above 43°C
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