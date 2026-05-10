LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kim jong un rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm Chennai news gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport kim jong un rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm Chennai news gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport kim jong un rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm Chennai news gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport kim jong un rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm Chennai news gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kim jong un rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm Chennai news gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport kim jong un rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm Chennai news gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport kim jong un rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm Chennai news gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport kim jong un rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm Chennai news gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers

Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers

A viral post claiming “feels-like” temperatures above 60°C in parts of Mumbai sparked panic online, before the account clarified that the figures reflected humidity-based heat index readings, not actual temperatures.

Viral post claims a huge 'feels-like' Mumbai temperature (Image: AI-generated)
Viral post claims a huge 'feels-like' Mumbai temperature (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 19:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers

A viral social media post about extreme heat and humidity in Mumbai triggered panic and intense discussion online after claiming that “feels-like” temperatures in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region had crossed 60 degrees Celsius. The post, shared by the account “Mumbai Rains” on X, said: “Just in: Massive heat & humidity in Mumbai shoots up (feels-like) temperatures exceeding 60°C in MMR.” The post then listed different areas and their reported feels-like temperatures. Thane at 62°C, Borivali at 47.1°C, Santacruz at 45.1°C, Chembur at 55.7°C and Navi Mumbai at 53°C. Many users on X expressed shock over the extreme Mumbai weather conditions and rising humidity levels in the city.

Viral post about feels-like temperatures sparks panic across social media

As the post went viral, many people initially believed the numbers reflected actual recorded temperatures in Mumbai weather updates. However, the weather account later issued a clarification explaining that these were “feels-like” temperatures and not the official air temperature readings.

The clarification stated: “Above mentioned temperatures are feels like temperatures which are different than actual temperatures. These are calculated along with intensity of humidity & wet bulb temperatures taken through the devices from Ambient Weather.” The post further added that high humidity levels were the main reason behind the unbearable conditions being experienced across Mumbai and nearby areas.

Users react strongly as people compare Mumbai to an ‘air fryer’

The viral Mumbai weather post led to a flood of reactions online. Several users questioned whether temperatures could really feel as high as 60°C in the city. One user commented, “Impossible it’s 60 unless you have created a glass house and heated it up to make it 60.” Responding to the comment, the Mumbai Rains account replied, “It’s due to high humidity.”

Another social media user wrote, “We’re basically living inside an air fryer now.” The post further added, “MMR genuinely hasn’t witnessed this kind of heat & humidity combo in a long time.” Some users also linked the worsening Mumbai weather conditions to environmental changes and urbanisation. One comment read, “Aur kaato ped. In coming years people are going to drop dead on Indian streets. For development all these things are necessary dude.”

The Mumbai Rains account also tried to reassure residents by posting another update saying, “Temperatures will go down Tuesday onwards. Mumbai rains in next week.”

IMD issues yellow alert for hot and humid conditions in Mumbai and Konkan

While the viral post continued circulating online, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued weather alerts for parts of Maharashtra. According to the reports, IMD has predicted rain in several districts of the state over the coming days. However, a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions has also been issued for some districts in Mumbai and the Konkan region. The latest Mumbai weather advisory warned that residents may continue to experience uncomfortable humidity despite slight drops in actual temperatures. 

Officials said temperatures across the state have dropped slightly in recent days, bringing some relief to residents. At the same time, the unseasonal rain has become a major concern for farmers, especially those involved in orchards and mango cultivation, as crops have reportedly suffered heavy losses.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm warning issued across several Maharashtra districts

As per reports, the IMD has also issued yellow alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in multiple districts of Maharashtra. Districts mentioned in the warning include Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur Ghat, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

Also Read: Weather Today (10 May, 2026) Live Updates: Chennai Weather Today Ahead RCB vs MI IPL Match; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: mumbai temperaturethane temperatureweather mumbai

RELATED News

This Hill Station Is Becoming the New Shimla for Travellers

Mumbai Viral Video: Couple Seen Having Sex On Footpath Outside Churchgate Station Sparks Outrage

Wife Posts Sleazy Videos on Instagram, Husband Spits on Her Photo, Performs Pind Daan in Haridwar | Watch

Top 5 Best Places to Visit in India Before Monsoon 2026 for a Perfect Summer Escape

Who Is Thol Thirumavalavan? VCK Chief Emerges As Kingmaker, Powers Vijay’s Path To Tamil Nadu CM

LATEST NEWS

West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live | Injury News, Team Updates And More

Horoscope Tomorrow 11 May 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

North Korea Takes Major Nuclear Step, Approves Automatic Nuclear Strike Policy If Kim Jong-un Is Assassinated

US F-35 Jet Sends Emergency Code 7700 Over Strait Of Hormuz. What Does It Mean?

Fact Check: Did Instagram Restrict Rahul Gandhi’s Reel From Vijay Oath Ceremony In India?

Did Iran Strike Dubai Again? Huge Blaze In Al Jaddaf Sparks Attack Rumours Across UAE; Here Is The Truth

Who Is Riju Dutta? Suspended TMC Leader Praises Suvendu Adhikari For ‘Saving 5,000 Workers’ After Bengal Poll Violence

Karuppu Trailer Release Time: Suriya And Trisha Krishnan Return Together In Much-Awaited Entertainer

IPL 2026: Who Is Urvil Patel? CSK Batter Who Smashed Joint-Fastest 13-Ball Fifty vs LSG at Chepauk in IPL Today Match

Beyond Mahabaleshwar: Discover Maharashtra’s Most Beautiful Hidden Getaways

Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers
Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers
Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers
Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers

QUICK LINKS