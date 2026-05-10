Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers

A viral social media post about extreme heat and humidity in Mumbai triggered panic and intense discussion online after claiming that “feels-like” temperatures in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region had crossed 60 degrees Celsius. The post, shared by the account “Mumbai Rains” on X, said: “Just in: Massive heat & humidity in Mumbai shoots up (feels-like) temperatures exceeding 60°C in MMR.” The post then listed different areas and their reported feels-like temperatures. Thane at 62°C, Borivali at 47.1°C, Santacruz at 45.1°C, Chembur at 55.7°C and Navi Mumbai at 53°C. Many users on X expressed shock over the extreme Mumbai weather conditions and rising humidity levels in the city.

Viral post about feels-like temperatures sparks panic across social media

As the post went viral, many people initially believed the numbers reflected actual recorded temperatures in Mumbai weather updates. However, the weather account later issued a clarification explaining that these were “feels-like” temperatures and not the official air temperature readings.

The clarification stated: “Above mentioned temperatures are feels like temperatures which are different than actual temperatures. These are calculated along with intensity of humidity & wet bulb temperatures taken through the devices from Ambient Weather.” The post further added that high humidity levels were the main reason behind the unbearable conditions being experienced across Mumbai and nearby areas.

Users react strongly as people compare Mumbai to an ‘air fryer’

The viral Mumbai weather post led to a flood of reactions online. Several users questioned whether temperatures could really feel as high as 60°C in the city. One user commented, “Impossible it’s 60 unless you have created a glass house and heated it up to make it 60.” Responding to the comment, the Mumbai Rains account replied, “It’s due to high humidity.”

Another social media user wrote, “We’re basically living inside an air fryer now.” The post further added, “MMR genuinely hasn’t witnessed this kind of heat & humidity combo in a long time.” Some users also linked the worsening Mumbai weather conditions to environmental changes and urbanisation. One comment read, “Aur kaato ped. In coming years people are going to drop dead on Indian streets. For development all these things are necessary dude.”

The Mumbai Rains account also tried to reassure residents by posting another update saying, “Temperatures will go down Tuesday onwards. Mumbai rains in next week.”

IMD issues yellow alert for hot and humid conditions in Mumbai and Konkan

While the viral post continued circulating online, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued weather alerts for parts of Maharashtra. According to the reports, IMD has predicted rain in several districts of the state over the coming days. However, a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions has also been issued for some districts in Mumbai and the Konkan region. The latest Mumbai weather advisory warned that residents may continue to experience uncomfortable humidity despite slight drops in actual temperatures.

Officials said temperatures across the state have dropped slightly in recent days, bringing some relief to residents. At the same time, the unseasonal rain has become a major concern for farmers, especially those involved in orchards and mango cultivation, as crops have reportedly suffered heavy losses.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm warning issued across several Maharashtra districts

As per reports, the IMD has also issued yellow alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in multiple districts of Maharashtra. Districts mentioned in the warning include Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur Ghat, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

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