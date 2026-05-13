Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has removed the appointment of Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty because of political criticism and strong opposition party and allied backlash against the appointment. The announcement raised a big controversy over the appointment of an astrologer to an important government post just a day ago. The appointment received immediate critical feedback because the position should not exist within a government that maintains constitutional secularism.

Why Was Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel So Important To TVK?

The TVK organization has established a partnership with Vettrivel to work as their spokesperson and astrologer because he served as their core team member during their recent election campaign. He was also in the news for predicting a landslide victory for Vijay in the State elections. The fact that he went to Vijay’s home to count votes during the election further strengthened the image that he was in the Vijay’s inner circle. The impression of being in a high-ranking circle among Vijay was further strengthened after he visited Vijay’s home to count votes during the election.

Massive Backlash Faced By Vijay

There was a strong backlash that was immediate and broad. Opposition party leaders, both from the DMK and the CPI(M) strongly condemned the move, describing it as ‘unscientific’ and ‘unconstitutional’. While Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil said there was a need to understand the essence of the appointment of an astrologer as an OSD, VCK leaders said this was a step that was going against rational governance. The majority voiced fears that the move would pave the way for a culture of superstition in decision making processes which is unhelpful to the ideals of a modern democratic state.

Did CM Vijay release Any Official Statement?

The Chief Minister’s office has reportedly reviewed the situation in light of the criticism faced and decided to withdraw the appointment. According to government officials, the move was made to keep the administration ‘neutral’ and to prevent any other political controversy. The revocation is being viewed as a way to defuse the tension with the alliance partners, especially Congress and Left parties, who had voiced unease over the development. An official statement has yet to be made formally as to the reasons for the reversal, but they have confirmed that the OSD order has been rescinded.

What Does This Episode Tell Us About Coalition Government?

The fallout has also reignited a larger discussion in Tamil Nadu politics on the sway of astrologers in the decision making process, particularly among party leaders. Those who hail Vijay believe that the criticism is politically driven while others say that public office should be one and not linked to beliefs. The episode illustrates the delicate relationship that coalition governments need to strike between politics and ideology. The matter of removal is now out of the way and focus has returned to governance issues and the stability of the new administration.

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