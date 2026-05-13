LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET astrologer appointment Tamil Nadu News aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment

Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment

Vijay has revoked the appointment of astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) after facing strong political backlash. The decision came amid criticism from allies and opposition parties who called the appointment inappropriate in a secular government setup.

Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment (Image: X)
Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 13:21 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has removed the appointment of Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty because of political criticism and strong opposition party and allied backlash against the appointment. The announcement raised a big controversy over the appointment of an astrologer to an important government post just a day ago. The appointment received immediate critical feedback because the position should not exist within a government that maintains constitutional secularism.

Why Was Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel So Important To TVK?

The TVK organization has established a partnership with Vettrivel to work as their spokesperson and astrologer because he served as their core team member during their recent election campaign. He was also in the news for predicting a landslide victory for Vijay in the State elections. The fact that he went to Vijay’s home to count votes during the election further strengthened the image that he was in the Vijay’s inner circle. The impression of being in a high-ranking circle among Vijay was further strengthened after he visited Vijay’s home to count votes during the election. 

Massive Backlash Faced By Vijay

There was a strong backlash that was immediate and broad. Opposition party leaders, both from the DMK and the CPI(M) strongly condemned the move, describing it as ‘unscientific’ and ‘unconstitutional’. While Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil said there was a need to understand the essence of the appointment of an astrologer as an OSD, VCK leaders said this was a step that was going against rational governance. The majority voiced fears that the move would pave the way for a culture of superstition in decision making processes which is unhelpful to the ideals of a modern democratic state.

You Might Be Interested In

Did CM Vijay release Any Official Statement?

The Chief Minister’s office has reportedly reviewed the situation in light of the criticism faced and decided to withdraw the appointment. According to government officials, the move was made to keep the administration ‘neutral’ and to prevent any other political controversy. The revocation is being viewed as a way to defuse the tension with the alliance partners, especially Congress and Left parties, who had voiced unease over the development. An official statement has yet to be made formally as to the reasons for the reversal, but they have confirmed that the OSD order has been rescinded.

What Does This Episode Tell Us About Coalition Government?

The fallout has also reignited a larger discussion in Tamil Nadu politics on the sway of astrologers in the decision making process, particularly among party leaders. Those who hail Vijay believe that the criticism is politically driven while others say that public office should be one and not linked to beliefs. The episode illustrates the delicate relationship that coalition governments need to strike between politics and ideology. The matter of removal is now out of the way and focus has returned to governance issues and the stability of the new administration.

Also Read: Vijay Secures Blockbuster Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Floor Test; AIADMK Split Exposed

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment
Tags: astrologer appointmenthome-hero-pos-6OSDPolitical BacklashRadhan Pandit Vettriveltamil nadu politicstamil-nadu-cmTVKVijay

RELATED News

Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13

Private Jet Crashes On Baramati Runway Months After Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash

Prateek Yadav Was Battling Lung Ailment; His Pulse Dropped, Was Brought Dead | What We Know So Far

No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative

Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in; Know How to Check Scorecard on DigiLocker and UMANG App

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Nears ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Despite OTT Release Buzz

Aries Love Horoscope 13 May 2026: Passion, Romance And Emotional Surprises Await Today

Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment

Why Was Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Medanta Hospital?

Crude Oil Prices Ease Amid Volatility After Three-Day Rally, India’s Fuel Economy Still Under Stress Near $107 Supply Shock

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 13.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 60A 89095

Whats Is WhatsApp Plus? Meta Rolls Out Trail With iPhone Users, Check All Features And Pricing

Silver Rate Today Surges ₹17,000/kg After Import Duty Hike — Should You Buy, Hold Or Sell?

IPL 2026: When Will Hardik Pandya Return? Mumbai Indians Captain Shares Video Amid Injury Concerns Ahead Of PBKS vs MI Match— WATCH

Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment
Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment
Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment
Why Vijay Revokes His Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s Appointment

QUICK LINKS