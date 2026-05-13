Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13

The weather in Delhi was really hot and humid on Wednesday, May 13 2026. Delhi saw temperatures all over the city. The weather people said that the temperature in Delhi will stay between 37°C and 39°C. Some places in Delhi might see a rain, thunderstorms and strong winds later in the day. This change in the weather will give Delhi some relief from the heat for a while.. The weather forecast also says that the temperature in Delhi may go up again in the next few days. Delhi and the areas around it will probably feel like they are in a heatwave again. The weather, in Delhi is going to be hot soon.

IMD Predicts Rain And Thunderstorm In Delhi

The India Meteorological Department says it will rain a little in Delhi and the areas around it today. They also think there will be thunderstorms and lightning. The wind will be strong too. This is happening because of a change in the weather that is affecting North India. The India Meteorological Department is talking about a disturbance that is causing all these changes, in the weather. The weather is changing fast in Delhi and the nearby NCR regions because of this western disturbance.

Temperature May Cross 40°C Again Soon

The weather today is a little better because of the clouds and the chance of rain.. The people who study the weather are saying that it is going to get really hot from May 15 onwards. They think the temperature in Delhi is going to go up a lot. Some people are even saying that Delhi will be really hot with temperatures above 41°C in the coming days. The temperature, in Delhi is what we are talking about here. Delhi is going to experience high temperatures.

People Advised To Stay Hydrated

Authorities and health experts are telling people to stay out of sunlight in the afternoon drink lots of water and not do too much outside when its hottest.

They also say that sudden weather changes, like thunderstorms and lightning might affect traffic in some areas of Delhi-NCR.

5 Questions & Answers

Q1. What is Delhi’s temperature today on May 13, 2026?

Delhi’s temperature is expected between 37°C and 39°C .

Q2. Will Delhi receive rain today?

Yes,

light rain and thunderstorms can be happen in some areas of Delhi-NCR today.

Q3. Is there a heatwave alert in Delhi?

Weather experts have warned that heatwave-like conditions may return later this week as temperatures rise again. after rain stops or temperature.

Q4. What precautions should people take?

Stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during afternoon hours and alert during thunderstorms.

Q5. How will Delhi weather be in the coming days?

Delhi is expected to remain very hot over the next week, with temperatures possibly crossing 42°C in some areas .