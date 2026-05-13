LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu News Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Tamil Nadu News Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Tamil Nadu News Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Tamil Nadu News Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu News Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Tamil Nadu News Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Tamil Nadu News Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Tamil Nadu News Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13

Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13

Delhi may witness rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds today, offering temporary relief from the scorching heat across the national capital. Weather experts warn that temperatures could soar above 41°C again in the coming days as heatwave conditions return to Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 11:30 IST

The weather in Delhi was really hot and humid on Wednesday, May 13 2026. Delhi saw temperatures all over the city. The weather people said that the temperature in Delhi will stay between 37°C and 39°C. Some places in Delhi might see a rain, thunderstorms and strong winds later in the day. This change in the weather will give Delhi some relief from the heat for a while.. The weather forecast also says that the temperature in Delhi may go up again in the next few days. Delhi and the areas around it will probably feel like they are in a heatwave again. The weather, in Delhi is going to be hot soon.

IMD Predicts Rain And Thunderstorm In Delhi

The India Meteorological Department says it will rain a little in Delhi and the areas around it today. They also think there will be thunderstorms and lightning. The wind will be strong too. This is happening because of a change in the weather that is affecting North India. The India Meteorological Department is talking about a disturbance that is causing all these changes, in the weather. The weather is changing fast in Delhi and the nearby NCR regions because of this western disturbance.

Temperature May Cross 40°C Again Soon

The weather today is a little better because of the clouds and the chance of rain.. The people who study the weather are saying that it is going to get really hot from May 15 onwards. They think the temperature in Delhi is going to go up a lot. Some people are even saying that Delhi will be really hot with temperatures above 41°C in the coming days. The temperature, in Delhi is what we are talking about here. Delhi is going to experience high temperatures.

You Might Be Interested In

People Advised To Stay Hydrated

Authorities and health experts are telling people to stay out of sunlight in the afternoon drink lots of water and not do too much outside when its hottest.

They also say that sudden weather changes, like thunderstorms and lightning might affect traffic in some areas of Delhi-NCR.

5 Questions & Answers

Q1. What is Delhi’s temperature today on May 13, 2026?

     Delhi’s temperature is expected  between 37°C and 39°C .

Q2. Will Delhi receive rain today?

        Yes,

         light rain and thunderstorms can be happen in  some areas of Delhi-NCR today. 

Q3. Is there a heatwave alert in Delhi?

       Weather experts have warned that heatwave-like conditions may return later this week as temperatures rise again. after rain stops or temperature.

Q4. What precautions should people take?

Stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during afternoon hours and alert during thunderstorms. 

Q5. How will Delhi weather be in the coming days?

Delhi is expected to remain very hot over the next week, with temperatures possibly crossing 42°C in some areas . 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13
Tags: Delhi heatwave alertDelhi NCR thunderstormdelhi rain forecastDelhi summer weather newsDelhi temperature May 2026Delhi weather todayIMD Delhi weather update

RELATED News

Private Jet Crashes On Baramati Runway Months After Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash

Prateek Yadav Was Battling Lung Ailment; His Pulse Dropped, Was Brought Dead | What We Know So Far

No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative

Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’

Who Was Prateek Yadav’s Mother Sadhna Gupta? All About Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Second Wife

LATEST NEWS

Cancer Career Horoscope Today (13 May 2026): Big Workplace Opportunities May Arrive For Cancer Natives

Fantasy Basel Comic Con 2026: Complete Travel Guide

What Khan Sir Said On NEET UG Paper Cancellation: ‘Our Appeal To Prime Minister…’

IPL 2026: Will Thala MS Dhoni Play in LSG vs CSK Clash at Ekana? Chennai Super Kings Legend Likely to Travel to Lucknow

Googlebook Gemini Intelligence Laptops: ‘Magic Pointer’, Android Integration, And Custom AI Widgets — Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Alia Bhatt Snubbed At Cannes? Viral Videos Show Camera People Ignoring Diva On Red Carpet, Sparks Debate Storm

Titan Shares Fall After Centre Raises Gold Import Duty To 15% — Is Jewellery Demand At Risk?

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today, May 13, 2026: Passion Rises As Emotions Take Centre Stage

NEET UG Paper Leak Row Reaches Supreme Court, Plea Seeks NTA Overhaul After Exam Cancellation

Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13

Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13
Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13
Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13
Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Relief Likely As Temperature Stays High On May 13

QUICK LINKS