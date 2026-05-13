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Home > Business News > Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Represents India at Prestigious International Forums in Sri Lanka, Japan, and New Delhi

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Represents India at Prestigious International Forums in Sri Lanka, Japan, and New Delhi

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Represents India at Prestigious International Forums in Sri Lanka, Japan, and New Delhi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 11:02 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 11: Renowned Indian homoeopathic expert Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain has once again elevated India’s presence on the global healthcare stage through his remarkable participation at several prestigious international events held in Sri Lanka, Japan, and New Delhi. His contributions at these global forums highlighted the growing acceptance and influence of Indian homoeopathy across the world.

At the highly regarded Leadership & Innovation Summit in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dr. Jain was invited as a special guest among leading politicians, industrialists, healthcare professionals, and international delegates from various countries. During the summit, he shared his insights on the future of homoeopathy and its expanding role in modern healthcare systems.

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During the event, Dr. Jain held discussions with several distinguished personalities, including Sajith Premadasa, Chaturanga Abeysinghe, Santosh Menon, Tania Abeysundara, and Santosh Jha. These interactions opened doors for future collaborations in healthcare innovation, research, and medical cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

Further strengthening his international presence, Dr. Jain was also specially invited to the prestigious BRICS International Investment Forum 2026 held in New Delhi. The forum witnessed participation from policymakers, healthcare leaders, investors, and business experts from BRICS nations and other countries.

During the healthcare panel discussion, Dr. Jain delivered a compelling presentation highlighting the strengths and evolving role of Indian homoeopathy in global healthcare. He presented pre- and post-treatment clinical case reports from his practice, emphasizing that homoeopathy today is not limited to treating minor illnesses but is increasingly emerging as an effective and supportive approach even in critical and surgical cases.

His research-driven work and practical clinical contributions received appreciation from several international representatives, including members of BCMS and other healthcare delegates present at the event.

Notably, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain currently serves as the Homoeopathic Representative for BRICS, a position that further strengthens India’s voice within the international homoeopathic community. Through his continuous efforts and global engagements, Indian homoeopathy is earning greater recognition, credibility, and respect worldwide.

Expressing gratitude to the organizers and participants, Dr. Jain stated that such international platforms not only honour medical innovation but also create valuable opportunities for global healthcare collaboration, scientific research, and knowledge exchange.

From New Delhi to Sri Lanka and Japan, the rising global recognition of Indian homoeopathy reflects how India’s traditional medical wisdom is steadily emerging as a strong, effective, and internationally respected healthcare system for the future.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Represents India at Prestigious International Forums in Sri Lanka, Japan, and New Delhi

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Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Represents India at Prestigious International Forums in Sri Lanka, Japan, and New Delhi
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