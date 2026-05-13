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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Finally Sees Green! Sensex Jumps, Nifty Crosses 23,450 as Metal Stocks Shine

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Finally Sees Green! Sensex Jumps, Nifty Crosses 23,450 as Metal Stocks Shine

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 09:38 IST

Stock Market Today: After Two Days of Bloodbath, Dalal Street Finally Finds a Pulse Again, Sensex rebounds over 200 points as traders breathe easier after panic-driven selloff and global jitters begin to cool After two brutal sessions that wiped out investor confidence faster than a bad earnings call, Dalal Street finally opened with a little green on the screen and a little hope in traders’ hearts. The Sensex climbed over 200 points while the Nifty moved above 23,450, hinting that the market may be attempting a recovery after days of relentless selling pressure. The rebound comes as fears around global tensions, policy uncertainty and heavy profit booking begin to cool slightly. For traders glued to their terminals this week, today’s opening feels less like a rally and more like emotional first aid. The panic button is finally getting a short break.

Check Live Updates: Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises 100 Points, Nifty Holds Above 23,300 Amid Volatile Trade

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (12 May, 2026)

Stock Market Pre-Opening

  • Sensex: Falls 119 points to 74,439
  • Nifty: Slips 17 points to 23,362

Dalal Street stayed cautious in pre-open trade as weak sentiment and uncertainty kept benchmarks under pressure, with investors waiting for stronger triggers after recent sharp volatility in the stock market.

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    Stock Market Opening Bell

    • Sensex: Up 234 points to 74,793
    • Nifty: Climbs 83 points above 23,450

    After two days of heavy selling, Dalal Street showed early recovery signs as improving sentiment and positive market breadth brought relief to traders watching markets stabilize after panic-driven declines.

    • Top Losers (Nifty):
      • Asian Paints
      • Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
      • Tata Steel
      • Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
      • Hindalco Industries
    • Top Gainers (Nifty):
      • Eicher Motors
      • Power Grid Corporation of India
      • Shriram Finance
      • Bajaj Finance
      • Infosys

    Stocks To Watch Today

    • Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
    • Texmaco Rail & Engineering
    • PNC Infratech
    • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
    • MTAR Technologies
    • Cohance Lifesciences
    • Gopal Snacks
    • Kalpataru Projects International

          Read More: Stocks To Watch Today on May 13: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Vodafone-Idea, HPCL, TVS Motor, LIC Housing, Oil India, Cipla In Focus Amid Q4 Earnings Rush

          Stock Market On Tuesday

          Domestic investors absorb heavy foreign selling as Dalal Street avoids deeper damage. Even as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their great Indian exit drama on Tuesday by dumping shares worth Rs 1,959 crore, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stepped in with a giant Rs 7,990 crore shopping spree to stop the market from completely losing its balance. The tug-of-war once again highlighted the changing power equation on Dalal Street. While global funds stayed nervous amid uncertainty and volatility, local institutions kept buying the dip like seasoned bargain hunters. For traders battered by recent market swings, DIIs acted less like investors and more like emergency shock absorbers preventing a full-blown collapse.

          (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

          Read More: Gold, Silver Imports Get Costlier! India Hikes Duty To 15% In Midnight Action

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          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Finally Sees Green! Sensex Jumps, Nifty Crosses 23,450 as Metal Stocks Shine

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          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Finally Sees Green! Sensex Jumps, Nifty Crosses 23,450 as Metal Stocks Shine
          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Finally Sees Green! Sensex Jumps, Nifty Crosses 23,450 as Metal Stocks Shine
          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Finally Sees Green! Sensex Jumps, Nifty Crosses 23,450 as Metal Stocks Shine
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