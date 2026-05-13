LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?

Stock market outlook today, May 13: Sensex and Nifty remain under pressure after Tuesday’s massive crash wiped out over ₹10 lakh crore in investor wealth. Will Nifty hold 23,500 as crude oil, rupee weakness and FII selling weigh on Dalal Street?

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?
Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 07:48 IST

Dalal Street is entering Wednesday’s session with a lot of nervousness after Tuesday’s massive market crash rattled the investor confidence across sectors. Rising crude prices, a falling rupee, relentless foreign selling and fear factors relating to the West Asia conflict have made a tough environment for equities. Traders said, Now it’s a question of whether the market can find support around key technical levels or if it will slip deeper into correction territory.

There are a number of pressure points on markets at the same time, and with one of the worst trading sessions in recent weeks, investors are likely to remain cautious on May 13. Benchmark indices witnessed a violent sell-off on Tuesday with investors’ wealth being eroded by over 10 lakh crore in just one trading session. Traders remain apprehensive over the markets’ performance going forward.

The BSE Sensex slipped 1,456.04 points, or 1.92%, to 74,559.24, while the Nifty 50 index decreased 436.30 points, or 1.83%, to close at 23,379.55. Midcap and smallcap shares plummeted to a larger extent, with traders eager to exit riskier bets.

You Might Be Interested In

What spooked Tuesday’s sharp market tumble?

Dalal Street had seen pressure from a host of concerns weighing on investor sentiment simultaneously.

But what remains a big concern is the price of crude. Brent crude was still languishing above $104 a barrel on renewed worries over possible supply disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and confusion over US-Iran relations, and a spike in the crude price is a major worry for India, as it would only inflate the country’s imports further as well as stoke fears of inflation and more decline in the rupee. 

The Indian rupee, meanwhile, was trading near its record low against the dollar, contributing to the loss of investor confidence. Brent crude was hovering just above $104 a barrel, with renewed worries over possible supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and doubts over US-Iran relations being amplified. 

The rising crude price worries India, as it not only hikes imports but also fuels concerns about rising inflation and additional depreciation in the rupee’s value.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were also heavily offloading, putting upward pressure on major shares with a focus on banking and finance-related shares.

The rise of the India VIX above 19 was a clear sign that traders are getting nervous about the near-term direction of the market.

Realty, IT and smallcaps take big hit

Tuesday’s selling was not confined to a few sectors. Everything was under pressure, almost.

The steepest cuts were seen in realty, IT, defence and consumer-durable stocks as investors booked profits and trimmed exposure to volatile pockets.

Among the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS, Titan and Adani Ports were the major losers. The State Bank of India was one of the few names to stay on the positive terrain.

General market sentiment was also very weak. More than 3,200 stocks declined as compared to less than 900 stocks gaining, indicating the broad-based nature of the sell-off.

Nifty outlook today: 23,500 is the big number to watch

Technical analysts say the market structure has weakened after Nifty slipped below the lower band of its recent consolidation.

According to Bajaj Broking Research, the break below the 23,800 zone has shifted momentum in favour of bears, as reported by Good Returns. But analysts now say that if the selling pressure continues the market could drift lower to the 23,000-23,200 zone.

Market experts say that 23,500 has now become the key level for traders in the near term.

Analyst Ankit Jaiswal of Univest said that the index is moving into oversold terrain in RSI, indicating that short-term bounce chances are increasing. However, in the current macro fear-driven markets, like the spike in crude oil and geopolitical issues, oversold can remain for a longer duration. 

Simply put, any bounce towards 23,700-23,800 could still be a point of sell-off unless there is a change in overall sentiment. GIFT Nifty Hints At Another Weak Start Early signals suggest that the next session may also open on a cautious note. 

The GIFT Nifty hovered at 23,488 in pre-market trading hours, which indicates that the traders were not ready for aggressive long positions. The direction of global cues, crude oil, the rupee and inflation commentary would guide the market for the day. Banking stocks under pressure

Simply put, any bounce toward 23,700-23,800 can also see a sell-off until the overall sentiment changes.

GIFT Nifty Opens Lower, Trades Higher Later On. Again, indications are that the next session will also open on a lower note. As GIFT Nifty was trading at ₹23,439.20, up by 0.38%, before market opening, it indicates the traders were not ready for aggressive long positions. Global cues, crude oil, the rupee, and inflation commentary would drive the market on a day-to-day basis.

Banking stocks stay under pressure

Banking shares are also becoming a concern for the market.

Bank Nifty witnessed a sharp fall in the previous session as heavyweights came under selling pressure. Analysts believe the index now needs to hold above the 54,000 mark to avoid another round of deeper correction.

Weakness in PSU banks and profit-booking in private lenders are keeping traders cautious in the banking space.

What Investors Should Watch Today

Investors are likely to keep a close eye on:

Crude oil prices and West Asia developments
Rupee movement against the US dollar
India’s latest inflation data
FII and DII activity
India VIX levels
Recovery attempts in banking and IT stocks
Movement around Nifty’s 23,500 support zone

Bottom Line

Right now, Dalal Street is being driven more by fear than optimism.

Unless crude oil cools off and foreign selling eases, volatility is likely to remain high. Traders may continue to prefer a cautious approach, especially with global uncertainty still dominating sentiment.

For now, the key question is simple: can Nifty defend the 23,500 zone, or are markets heading toward another sharp leg of correction? Wednesday’s session could offer the first big clue.

Also Read: Why Has RBI Cancelled Sarvodaya Co-operative Bank’s License? Account Holders To Only Get THIS Insured Amount, Check Here

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?
Tags: Dalal Streethome-hero-pos-5nifty todaysensex todaystock market crashStock Market outlook today

RELATED News

IIT Delhi Invites Applications for Second Batch of Online PG Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management

The Science of Discipline: Dr. Pratyaksha Bhardwaj Creates World Record in Sustainable Weight Loss

‘Prepare For The Worst’: Did Uday Kotak Just Sound Alarm Over Iran War?

CLEAR Premium Water Launches Bold New Campaign With Hrithik Roshan Against Duplicate Brands

IIT Delhi Invites Applications for Second Cohort of Online PG Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering with AI and Quantum Integration

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?

Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow

Cannes 2026: Juror Paul Laverty Blasts Hollywood Over Susan Sarandon Blacklisting, Says Gaza War Critics Are ‘The Best Of…’

Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts

Spotify Outage: What We Know About The Music App Being Down Before Service Was Restored

Assam Emerging As Major Contributor To Stronger India-US Ties: Himanta Sarma

Trump Suggests Possible Relief On Russian Oil Curbs, Says Iran War End Could Lower Prices

India And Russia Set To Discuss Progress On Key Agreements At Jaishankar-Lavrov Meeting

Two Criminals Killed In Police Encounter In UP’s Ghaziabad

Donald Trump Heads To China For Key Trade Discussions, May Raise Iran Concerns With Xi Jinping

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?
Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?
Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?
Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?

QUICK LINKS