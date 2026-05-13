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Home > Tech and Auto News > Spotify Outage: What We Know About The Music App Being Down Before Service Was Restored

Spotify Outage: What We Know About The Music App Being Down Before Service Was Restored

Spotify Outage: Spotify faced a major global outage that left thousands of users unable to access songs, playlists, and podcasts due to login and playback issues. The company acknowledged the disruption and said engineers were investigating the technical problem before services were gradually restored.

Spotify Outage: What We Know About The Music App Being Down Before Service Was Restored (Image: ANI)
Spotify Outage: What We Know About The Music App Being Down Before Service Was Restored (Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 06:50 IST

Spotify experienced a major service disruption which rendered its platform unusable for millions of users across different countries who wanted to stream their music and podcasts and playlists. The complaints started to proliferate on outage tracking sites with users from North America, Europe, and Asia reporting the app crashes, playback issues, and issues with logging in. The Downdetector data showed a rapid rise in complaints which included more than 13000 complaints during a brief period because the complaints originated from multiple locations. It was also a big reason for social media to be inundated with comments regarding the sudden down of a popular music streaming app.

Spotify Outage: What Happened Here?

During the outage period users encountered multiple technical difficulties when they attempted to access Spotify. Many users reported that the app would freeze at launch because it failed to load content and displayed an infinite error message when they attempted to play music. Users lost access to their accounts because they encountered account lockout after logging out of their accounts. Users reported their most common problems on the mobile application, which included interruptions during playback and failed searches that did not produce the desired results.

How Many People Were Experiencing This Spotify Outage?

The outage data showed that approximately 60 to 70 percent of reported problems were linked to application performance while users experienced login problems and streaming difficulties. The outage affected all major Spotify services, which indicates that it had widespread impact. Spotify was later forced to admit the disruption in its official X account, stating that its engineering teams were working on the problem.

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Did Spotify Respond To This Issue?

The company reported that they experienced ‘some issues with the app’ but they failed to provide a schedule for restoring the app. The technology professionals reported that the outage occurred because of back end server instability or issues with cloud infrastructure and authentication servers and API disruptions. The platform handles millions of daily users but even minor technical issues can lead to major service outages which affect users worldwide as demonstrated by Spotify. 





Is Spotify Working Now?

The issue has been met with complaints also coming in from premium subscribers, with many citing the disruption as a reason for dissatisfaction, particularly those who use Spotify every day to ensure that they have access to uninterrupted music. The server side issues are not something that can be addressed by users directly, but there were some quick troubleshooting tips provided such as restarting the app, deleting cached data, changing your internet connection, reinstalling Spotify or switching to the web player. Premium users did not report any problems with offline downloads during the outage. This incident once again serves as a reminder of the extent to which millions of people have come to rely on digital streaming services and how much even the largest tech services is vulnerable to failure when critical systems fail.

Also Read: OpenAI Expands Cybersecurity Programme: Gives Europe Access To Advanced AI Models

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Spotify Outage: What We Know About The Music App Being Down Before Service Was Restored
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