OpenAI Expands Cybersecurity Programme: Gives Europe Access To Advanced AI Models

Deutsche Telekom, BBVA, and dozens of other European organizations will have access to OpenAI’s latest models, including GPT-5.5-Cyber, to assist strengthen their system resilience against vulnerabilities.

Other companies added to the scheme included Spain’s Telefonica, Britain’s Sophos and German financial services firm Scalable Capital, Open AI said.

OpenAI’s MD for EMEA, Emmanuel Marill, said there was an important balance to be struck between access, usefulness and safety as AI became more capable.

“We need to block dangerous activity, while making sure trusted defenders have tools that are genuinely useful in protecting systems, finding vulnerabilities and responding to threats quickly,” he said on Tuesday.

The release of Mythos by OpenAI’s rival Anthropic last month significantly upped the risks posed to banks and other companies from new frontier AI models.

Their capabilities to code at a high level have given them an unprecedented ability to identify cybersecurity risks and devise ways to exploit them, raising fears they could be used to destabilise banks and other companies.

OpenAI has offered the European Commission open access to cybersecurity features, Brussels said on Monday, but a Commission spokesperson added that Anthropic had not been as forthcoming.

Former British finance minister George Osborne, who heads the company’s “OpenAI for Countries” initiative, on Monday sent an explanatory letter to the Commission, saying that democratizing access to defensive tools could strengthen shared security, support public safety and reflect European priorities.

OpenAI also said on Monday it was setting up a new company with more than $4 billion (about $12 per person in the US) in initial investment to help organisations build and deploy AI systems and acquire AI consulting firm Tomoro to quickly scale up the unit. (Agnecy)