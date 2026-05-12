Tata Punch EV Price Cut? Up To ₹2.15 Lakh Benefits Available — Full Details Here

EVs are making a significant space in Indian automotive market and May 2026 might just be the right time to finally take the plunge. Tata Motors is offering some serious benefits on the Punch EV this month and the offers are hard to ignore



Tata Punch EV Price 2026: Latest Ex-Showroom and On-Road Cost



The Tata Punch EV starts at Rs 9.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom) as of May 2026. If you are in Mumbai, the on-road price works out to approximately Rs 10.2 lakh for the base variant and around Rs 13.39 lakh for the top model.

There is also a new and interesting option for buyers who want to keep the upfront cost even lower. The company has rolled out a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan, where you buy the car at a reduced price and pay for battery usage separately, starting at around Rs 2 per kilometre. It is a good option if you drive moderate distances and do not want to pay the full cost upfront.



Tata Punch EV Offers May 2026: Up to Rs 2.15 Lakh Benefits Explained



This is where it gets really interesting. The pre-facelift Tata Punch EV is getting benefits of up to Rs 2.15 lakh this month. Both MY25 and MY24 long-range variants come with a Rs 1.1 lakh bonus, a Rs 55,000 scrappage benefit and a Rs 50,000 loyalty offer.

MY25 and MY24 medium-range Smart variants get benefits worth Rs 1.6 lakh, while other trims take up to Rs 1.9 lakh.

Tata calls this scheme the Green Bonus, and unlike a straight price cut, it applies on all retail transactions including exchange and scrappage deals. Do keep in mind that discounts can vary by city and depend on stock availability, so always check with your local dealer for the exact figures.



Tata Punch EV Features and Specifications: Range, Top Speed, and Battery Details



The 2026 Punch EV has a proper facelift and comes loaded with some genuinely useful upgrades. The biggest highlight is a new 40 kWh battery that delivers an ARAI-certified range of up to 468 km. In real-world conditions, it offers around 355 km range. The older 30 kWh battery is still available and delivers a claimed real-world range of over 300 km.

Charging has also improved, with the Punch EV now supporting 65 kW DC fast charging. It can go from 20 to 80 percent in just 26 minutes, and a 15-minute charge can add up to 135 km of range.

On the performance side, you get 127 BHP of power with a 0-100 kmph time of around 9 seconds. The cabin is spacious enough for four adults, with ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch digital display, and a touchscreen infotainment system. The battery also comes with a lifetime warranty, which is a big plus.

Tata Punch EV vs Rivals: Is It the Best EV Under Rs 10 Lakh?



Honestly, the Punch EV has very little direct competition in this price bracket. At below Rs 10 lakh on entry variants after May benefits; it sits in a price band where no direct EV competitor currently operates.

The Tiago EV is cheaper but smaller. The Nexon EV offers more range but costs significantly more. If you are specifically looking for a compact electric SUV with proper boot, good safety scores, and a reliable brand behind it, the Punch EV is really the only game in town right now. It holds a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, which makes it one of the safest options in its segment.

Should You Buy Tata Punch EV Now? Pros, Cons and Final Verdict



The case for buying right now is strong. The May offers bring the effective price down considerably, and the pre-facelift stock with the highest discounts will not last forever. High-discount outgoing Punch EV long-range inventory is expected to remain limited due to strong exchange-driven demand.

On the flip side, some owners have flagged limited rear legroom and the absence of rear AC vents as minor annoyances. The app connectivity has also had mixed reviews.

But the big picture is clear. With added range, improved cabin quality, and lower pricing, the Tata Punch EV has become a much better option for those looking for a small and practical city commuter. If an affordable, safe, and capable electric SUV is what you need, this is a very good time to make the move.



Also Read: Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price

