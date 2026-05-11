Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price

Skoda Auto India has introduced the updated variant of its flagship SUV in India, the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq. The SUV has been refreshed for MY26; the company has made it more features equipped and a better proposition for the India’s prospective premium SUV buyers. The company has also added a few cosmetic changes to the new updated SUV. The company has launched the SUV in three trims, the Lounge 5-seater, Sportline 7-seater, and Selection L&K 7-seater.









2026 Skoda Kodiaq Price



The company has introduced the updated SUV at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 26.99 lakh. This makes it one of the most affordable Lounge 5-seater variant whereas Sportline 7-seater variant has been introduced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 44.99 lakh and the top-end variant, Selection L&K 7-seater has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 46.99 lakh.



2026 Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Variant



The Standard Lounge variant of the updated SUV offers a 5-seater seating configuration with a massive 786L boot space. The value-oriented base variant brings the core strength of Kodiaq into the mix. These consist of the 2.0L TSI engine, 7-speed DSG transmission, and the 4X4 system.

The notable feature in the standard variant consists of Grey Suedia upholstery, a sliding panoramic sunroof, two spoke leather wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters, acoustic insulation, three zone Climatronic climate, steering mounted gear selection, premium soft touch plastic, among other features and specifications.



Skoda Brings ADAS to India for the First Time



One of the biggest highlights of the 2026 Kodiaq update is the addition of Level 2 ADAS technology. This is a first for Skoda in India. No Skoda car sold in the country has come with ADAS before this. There were expectations that the 2026 Kushaq might get it first, but it is the Kodiaq that has broken new ground here.



ADAS is available only on the Sportline and Selection L&K variants. The safety tech package includes LED Matrix Headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with automatic braking, Lane Assist, Side Assist for blind spot detection, Rear Traffic Alert, and an Exit Warning System. These features make the Kodiaq a much safer and more confident car to drive on busy Indian roads.



Sportline Gets a Big Feature Boost



The Sportline variant has also received features that were earlier only available on the top-spec L&K trim. Buyers now get a 360-degree camera, Intelligent Park Assist, and a front grille with a horizontal light strip. The sporty character of the Sportline is further highlighted by gloss black exterior elements, Black Suedia interiors, a three-spoke leather steering wheel, aluminium pedals, and paddle shifters.



Top Spec L&K Stays Plush



The Selection L&K variant continues to be the most luxurious option in the Kodiaq lineup. It gets Cognac leather upholstery, Ergo Seats with pneumatic massage, ventilation, heating, and power adjustment. The Laurin and Klement badge on the steering wheel add to its premium feel.

One Engine for All



All three variants of the 2026 Kodiaq are powered by the same 2.0L TSI petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It comes paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and all-wheel drive as standard. The SUV continues to be assembled locally at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant.

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