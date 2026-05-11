LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price

Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price

Skoda Auto launched the 2026 Kodiaq in India with ADAS, panoramic sunroof, premium interiors, and AWD, starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 26.99 lakh. The company has introduced three variants.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq, credit: X/SkodaIndia
2026 Skoda Kodiaq, credit: X/SkodaIndia

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 16:17 IST

Skoda Auto India has introduced the updated variant of its flagship SUV in India, the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq. The SUV has been refreshed for MY26; the company has made it more features equipped and a better proposition for the India’s prospective premium SUV buyers. The company has also added a few cosmetic changes to the new updated SUV. The company has launched the SUV in three trims, the Lounge 5-seater, Sportline 7-seater, and Selection L&K 7-seater.



2026 Skoda Kodiaq Price 

The company has introduced the updated SUV at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 26.99 lakh. This makes it one of the most affordable Lounge 5-seater variant whereas Sportline 7-seater variant has been introduced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 44.99 lakh and the top-end variant, Selection L&K 7-seater has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 46.99 lakh.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Variant 

The Standard Lounge variant of the updated SUV offers a 5-seater seating configuration with a massive 786L boot space. The value-oriented base variant brings the core strength of Kodiaq into the mix. These consist of the 2.0L TSI engine, 7-speed DSG transmission, and the 4X4 system. 

The notable feature in the standard variant consists of Grey Suedia upholstery, a sliding panoramic sunroof, two spoke leather wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters, acoustic insulation, three zone Climatronic climate, steering mounted gear selection, premium soft touch plastic, among other features and specifications.

Skoda Brings ADAS to India for the First Time 

One of the biggest highlights of the 2026 Kodiaq update is the addition of Level 2 ADAS technology. This is a first for Skoda in India. No Skoda car sold in the country has come with ADAS before this. There were expectations that the 2026 Kushaq might get it first, but it is the Kodiaq that has broken new ground here. 
 
ADAS is available only on the Sportline and Selection L&K variants. The safety tech package includes LED Matrix Headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with automatic braking, Lane Assist, Side Assist for blind spot detection, Rear Traffic Alert, and an Exit Warning System. These features make the Kodiaq a much safer and more confident car to drive on busy Indian roads. 

Sportline Gets a Big Feature Boost 

 The Sportline variant has also received features that were earlier only available on the top-spec L&K trim. Buyers now get a 360-degree camera, Intelligent Park Assist, and a front grille with a horizontal light strip. The sporty character of the Sportline is further highlighted by gloss black exterior elements, Black Suedia interiors, a three-spoke leather steering wheel, aluminium pedals, and paddle shifters.

Top Spec L&K Stays Plush 

 The Selection L&K variant continues to be the most luxurious option in the Kodiaq lineup. It gets Cognac leather upholstery, Ergo Seats with pneumatic massage, ventilation, heating, and power adjustment. The Laurin and Klement badge on the steering wheel add to its premium feel.  

One Engine for All 

All three variants of the 2026 Kodiaq are powered by the same 2.0L TSI petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It comes paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and all-wheel drive as standard. The SUV continues to be assembled locally at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant. 

Also Read: Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price
Tags: skoda kodiaq 2026skoda kodiaq adas featuresskoda kodiaq on road priceskoda kodiaq price

RELATED News

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Globally: New Galaxy AI Features, Improved Voice Features And Much More — Check Eligible Devices

Why May 11 Is Celebrated As National Technology Day? India’s Nuclear Connection Explained

Is Your Alexa Collecting Personal Data From Background? Viral Video Of A Man’s Interaction Sparks Concerns

Agentic AI Could Help Insurers Cut Costs And Simplify Tech Modernisation: Report

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Review: 7,000mAh Battery, AMOLED Display, And Durable Build, Check All Specs And Features

LATEST NEWS

Kennametal India’s Revenue Grows by 39% in the Quarter Ended March 2026

PM Modi’s Fuel Message Sparks EV Stock Rally Even As Broader Market Crashes Today; Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto Lead Gains

Children Strangled During Rough Fetish Sex: Epstein Files Make Shocking Revelations

Is India Running Short Of Crude Oil, Petrol Or LPG? Government Clarifies Amid Rising West Asia Conflict

Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price

‘Vijay Is First Dancing CM’: Old Video Of TVK Chief Goes Viral After Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

India-Iran BRICS Talks in Focus as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Libra Career Horoscope Tomorrow, 12 May 2026: Career Growth, Financial Stability and Creative Energy Take Centre Stage

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Crashes 1,300+ Points, Nifty In Red Zone As Bears Take Full Control Of Dalal Street Amid Oil Shock And Global Panic

IPL 2026 Controversy: Virat Kohli’s RCB Under Fire After Tim David Shows ‘Middle Finger’ to Former Team Mumbai Indians — Watch Viral Video

Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price
Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price
Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price
Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price

QUICK LINKS