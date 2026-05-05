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Home > Tech and Auto News > Skoda Epiq To Debut Soon: Minimalist Interior, MEB+ Platform, And 425km Range — Check Details And Launch Date

Skoda Epiq To Debut Soon: Minimalist Interior, MEB+ Platform, And 425km Range — Check Details And Launch Date

Skoda Auto will debut its entry-level electric SUV Epiq on May 19, offering up to 425km range and aiming to make EVs more affordable and accessible.

Skoda epiq ev
Skoda epiq ev

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-05 14:06 IST

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Skoda Epiq To Debut Soon: Minimalist Interior, MEB+ Platform, And 425km Range — Check Details And Launch Date

Czech based automobile manufacturing giant Skoda Auto is all set to expand its portfolio in EV segment. The company has confirmed the launch of Skoda Epiq, which is an entry-level electric SUV. The electric SUV will make its global debut on 19th May in Zurich. The SUV is positioned as the brand’s most affordable EV, and it will play an important role in expansion of Skoda’s battery electric vehicle portfolio as it aims for broader accessibility in the segment. 

Skoda Epiq Exterior and Design

In terms of dimension, the upcoming electric SUV measures around 4.1 metres in length. In terms of brand lineup, the Epiq will sit below the Skoda Elroq. The exterior further consists of a distinctive ‘Tech Deck’ front fascia with T-shaped LED daytime running lights that double as turn indicators, complemented by sleek headlamps positioned. 

The EV’s profile features rugged elements such as black body cladding and roof rails whereas the rear design carries forward the T-shaped lighting signature along with a roof mounted spoiler. 

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Skoda Epiq Interior, Cabin, and Platform

The upcoming Epiq will be the first production model from the company to completely adopt the brand’s ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy. The  company has revealed interior sketches which portray a clean, minimalist layout with a strong focus on usability and spatial efficiency. The cabin features a horizontally layered dashboard that replaces traditional architecture, improving the sense of openness inside the cabin. 

The cabin layout appears intuitive, with a freestanding centre console integrating wireless charging, along with neatly arranged storage areas. The ambient lighting elements and the use of sustainable materials further highlight the brand’s focus on blending practicality with a contemporary design approach.  

The upcoming Skoda Epiq is based on the company’s MEB Entry (MEB+) platform; this is the same platform used in the Volkswagen ID Polo. The shared architecture is likely to influence both its feature set and mechanicals.  

The Interior design indicates a similarity with its Volkswagen sibling, consisting of a digital driver display, a massive central touchscreen, and a physical control for climate functions. 

However, the company has not unveiled the full specifications, the electric SUV is expected to offer features such as a wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, and a practical cabin layout capable of accommodating five occupants comfortably, along with a sizeable boot. 

Skoda Epiq Range

The company has confirmed a claimed range of up to 425Km for the upcoming electric SUV, although detailed powertrain specifications remain under wraps. As there is a similar platform to ID Polo, it is expected to consist of multiple pack sizes. 

As part of the Volkswagen Group broader “Urban Car Family”, the Epiq is aimed at making electric cars more accessible, especially in European markets. With the blend of compact dimensions, practical interior, and competitive range, the model is likely to strengthen the company’s presence in the entry level EV space when it is revealed later this month 

Also Read: 2027 Hyundai Creta Spy Shots: Bigger, Boxier Design, Upgraded Platform, And Enhanced Features — Check Details And Launch Timeline

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Skoda Epiq To Debut Soon: Minimalist Interior, MEB+ Platform, And 425km Range — Check Details And Launch Date

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Skoda Epiq To Debut Soon: Minimalist Interior, MEB+ Platform, And 425km Range — Check Details And Launch Date

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Skoda Epiq To Debut Soon: Minimalist Interior, MEB+ Platform, And 425km Range — Check Details And Launch Date
Skoda Epiq To Debut Soon: Minimalist Interior, MEB+ Platform, And 425km Range — Check Details And Launch Date
Skoda Epiq To Debut Soon: Minimalist Interior, MEB+ Platform, And 425km Range — Check Details And Launch Date
Skoda Epiq To Debut Soon: Minimalist Interior, MEB+ Platform, And 425km Range — Check Details And Launch Date

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