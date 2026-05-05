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Home > Entertainment News > Why Did Jeff Bezos Face Protest At Met Gala 2026? Activists Bring Urine Bottles With Amazon Founder’s Face, Hide It Across Venue, Watch

Why Did Jeff Bezos Face Protest At Met Gala 2026? Activists Bring Urine Bottles With Amazon Founder’s Face, Hide It Across Venue, Watch

Met Gala 2026 sparked controversy as activists protested Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s sponsorship, hiding fake urine bottles around the venue.

The protest targets Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, for hosting the Met Gala (IMAGE: X)
The protest targets Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, for hosting the Met Gala (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 08:56 IST

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Why Did Jeff Bezos Face Protest At Met Gala 2026? Activists Bring Urine Bottles With Amazon Founder’s Face, Hide It Across Venue, Watch

MET GALA PROTEST: The Met Gala 2026 has been met with the ire of the activists and a group of them has called for the boycott of the biggest night in the world of fashion citing that they had hidden bottles of fake urine in the days preceding the event. A video posted on the social media account “Everyone Hates Elon” on Saturday, May 2, shows people placing small bottles around the Metropolitan Museum of Art. According to the group, the bottles are filled with water and food colouring. The group says it has concealed hundreds of so-called piss bottles, a reference to previous claims made against Amazon that employees were coerced to urinate in bottles to satisfy productivity requirements, which Amazon has denied in the past. 

Met Gala 2026: Activists Hide Urine Bottles With Jeff Bezos’ Face On It

The focus of the protest is on Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, to host the Met Gala. Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, the main sponsors of the Met Gala and the related exhibition, are the honorary chairs of the event.

Celebrities, including singers Sam Smith and Doja Cat and actress Nicole Kidman, made their entrances Monday at the Met Gala, the fashion world’s most coveted invitation, as protesters bashed billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ sponsorship of the event.

His wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, was among the first celebrities to arrive at Monday’s event, an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute that has become known for its extravagant fashion and high-profile guests.

Why Are Jeff Bezos And His Wife Lauren Sanchez Facing Protests At Met Gala 2026? 

The couple are among the event’s main sponsors with a donation reported by media outlets at $10 million and were named honorary chairs, which led to calls for a boycott over wealth inequality and workers’ rights.

Outside the museum, protesters in colorful outfits held letters spelling out “tax the rich” and banners reading “resistance red carpet” and “eat the rich”.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that activist Chris Smalls was detained after he reportedly tried to enter the venue with a protest sign during the Met Gala.

“EAT THE RICH”: Met Gala 2026 faces protests

Page Six reported that one person tried to storm the red carpet when Tom Ford and Julianne Moore were present, all under the guise of criticizing Amazon’s employment practices while Jeff Bezos attended the Met Gala.

The group wrote in a May 2 Instagram post that Jeff Bezos company Amazon literally is being sued on the grounds of forcing workers to urinate in bottles. Amazon avoids MILLION taxes and Bezos is one of the richest men in the world, the group wrote. The Met Museum is causing the PISS by having Jeff honoured as their host of the Gala.

According to a museum spokesperson, Met Gala security immediately identified and fixed the incident that did not affect operations or interrupt guests who visited the museum that day. Although it was reported that hundreds of bottles were given out, the number seems to be much lower, according to the museum. There have been no demonstrations or activities during the Met Gala on Monday. 

(With Inputs From Reuters)

MUST READ: Met Gala 2026: Who Is Princess Gauravi Kumari? Indian Royalty Shines With Rare Uncut Diamonds From Jaipur, Pays Tribute To Grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi

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Why Did Jeff Bezos Face Protest At Met Gala 2026? Activists Bring Urine Bottles With Amazon Founder’s Face, Hide It Across Venue, Watch
Why Did Jeff Bezos Face Protest At Met Gala 2026? Activists Bring Urine Bottles With Amazon Founder’s Face, Hide It Across Venue, Watch
Why Did Jeff Bezos Face Protest At Met Gala 2026? Activists Bring Urine Bottles With Amazon Founder’s Face, Hide It Across Venue, Watch
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