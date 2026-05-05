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Home > Entertainment News > Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

The Met Gala 2026 once again proved why it remains one of fashion’s most influential stages. For these first-time attendees, the night wasn’t just about style—it marked their arrival, each debut hinting at even bigger moments ahead. In 2026, a fresh wave of talent made their debut.

Met Gala 2026 Debutants (PHOTO: AFP)
Met Gala 2026 Debutants (PHOTO: AFP)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 09:17 IST

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Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

The Met Gala has always been that defining moment in the career of a celebrity where the emerging ones come out in the world. Many first-time visitors have ended up becoming the face of the Met Gala after several appearances in the past, such as Olivia Rodrigo’s first visit after “Drivers License,” Doechii’s after winning the Grammy award, and Rihanna’s after walking the red carpet for the first time.

The Met Gala 2026 once again proved why it remains one of fashion’s most influential stages. For these first-time attendees, the night wasn’t just about style—it marked their arrival, each debut hinting at even bigger moments ahead. In 2026, a fresh wave of talent made their debut, each arriving on the red carpet after a breakthrough year. Here’s a closer look—one by one.

Sunday Rose Kidman 

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

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At just 17, Sunday Rose stepped onto the Met Gala carpet in Dior for her debut. The daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban has already made a mark in fashion, walking at Paris Fashion Week and collaborating with major brands like Miu Miu and Calvin Klein.

Tyriq Withers

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Tyriq Withers has quickly become a familiar face on screen. From Him to Reminders of Him and I Know What You Did Last Summer, his range has stood out. His earlier roles in Atlanta and Tell Me Lies helped establish him as one of Hollywood’s most promising newcomers.

Connor Storrie

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Connor Storrie arrived at the Met Gala following a cameo on Saturday Night Live, where he introduced Olivia Rodrigo. A Saint Laurent ambassador, he stayed true to the label, bringing sharp tailoring to his debut appearance.

Jisoo

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

BLACKPINK star and actor Jisoo made a much-anticipated Met Gala debut. Alongside her music career, she impressed audiences with her role in the Netflix K-drama Boyfriend on Demand, playing a woman navigating love through AI relationships.

Alysa Liu

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Alysa Liu’s year has been nothing short of extraordinary. After winning Olympic gold in women’s figure skating in Milan, she’s been everywhere—from magazine covers to music video appearances. Her Met Gala debut felt like a natural continuation of her winning streak.

EJAE

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

EJAE, known for KPop Demon Hunters, made a dazzling debut wearing Swarovski diamonds. Her appearance capped off a huge year following the success of the Netflix film and major performances at global events.

Audrey Nuna

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Audrey Nuna also made her Met Gala debut after a whirlwind year alongside her KPop Demon Hunters co-stars. She stood out in a paint-splattered white gown, styled with a dramatic long braid and bold black lipstick.

ALSO READ:  Why Did Jeff Bezos Face Protest At Met Gala 2026? Activists Bring Urine Bottles With Amazon Founder’s Face, Hide It Across Venue, Watch    

Karina

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Karina has steadily built her presence in the fashion world, attending couture shows and securing major brand partnerships. As a Prada ambassador, she chose a striking silver gown and black cape for her Met Gala debut.

Hudson Williams

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Hudson Williams, one of the stars of Heated Rivalry, made his debut alongside co-star Connor Storrie. With the show becoming a major hit, his appearance at the Met Gala felt almost inevitable. He opted for a Balenciaga look for the evening.

Sombr

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Rock musician Sombr has had a breakthrough year, thanks to his debut album I Barely Know Her. With performances on Saturday Night Live and a Grammy nomination, his Met Gala debut with Valentino marked another milestone in his rising career.

Odessa A’Zion

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Following the success of I Love LA and a strong awards season run, Odessa A’Zion made her Met Gala debut in a bold look featuring a corseted bodysuit with floral elements, staying true to her signature edgy style.

Chase Infiniti

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Chase Infiniti stepped onto the Met carpet in a playful Thom Browne design featuring a trompe l’oeil effect and fringe detailing. After a busy awards season, her debut felt like a natural progression.

Tate McRae

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Singer Tate McRae brought her signature polished style to the Met Gala in a gold lace-and-feather gown. After a series of standout red carpet appearances this year, her debut was a seamless next step.

Blue Ivy Carter

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

One of the most talked-about debuts of the night came from 14-year-old Blue Ivy Carter. Joining her mother Beyoncé, a co-chair this year, she arrived after performing as a dancer on the Cowboy Carter tour—marking a major moment in her young career.

Ananya Birla

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Business leader Ananya Birla made a striking debut in a custom Robert Wun ensemble paired with a sculptural mask by artist Subodh Gupta. The look blended structure and artistic expression, perfectly reflecting the night’s theme.

Karan Johar

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Karan Johar made his Met Gala debut in a Manish Malhotra creation inspired by the works of Raja Ravi Varma. His look translated classical Indian artistry into a modern couture statement, aligning with the “fashion is art” theme.

Princess Gauravi Kumari

Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics

Princess Gauravi Kumari paid tribute to her rich ancestry by donning an antique chiffon saree that belonged to her great-grandmother. Jaipur’s traditional shades of pink and pearl motifs reminiscent of Maharani Gayatri Devi made her debut an exceptionally traditional affair.

ALSO READ:  Met Gala 2026 Drama: Irina Shayk’s Risky Look, Serena Williams’ Wardrobe Malfunction Steal Spotlight

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Tags: Ananya BirlablackpinkBlue Ivy CarterK-pop star debutantskaran joharMet Gala 2026 debutMet Gala 2026 debutantsMet Gala 2026 themePrincess Gauravi Kumari

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Met Gala 2026 Debutants: Karan Johar To Beyonce’s Daughter, First-Timers Who Made It To The Red Carpet| In Pics
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